Israeli Forces Launch Fresh Attacks In Southern Lebanon
Beirut: Israeli forces carried out fresh attacks in southern Lebanon on Monday, including artillery fire and explosions, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported.
Israeli forces shelled the outskirts of Hadatha and Braasheet in the Bint Jbeil district of Nabatieh Governorate, NNA said.
Israeli forces also opened machine-gun fire toward Beit al-Siyad and the outskirts of Mansouri, while an Israeli drone dropped a sound bomb on a house in the Al-Arish area on the outskirts of Haris.
The latest attacks come despite a US-mediated framework agreement signed by Lebanon and Israel in June.
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