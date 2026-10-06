UN Secretary-General Calls For Permanent Ceasefire In Gaza Strip

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and for ensuring the large-scale, unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid.

In a press statement on Monday evening, Guterres emphasized that ongoing hostilities have inflicted unspeakable suffering on Palestinians in the Strip. He stressed that civilians are living in harsh, unbearable conditions and that their suffering must end immediately.

The Secretary-General pointed out that the ceasefire which began in October 2025 helped alleviate some of the suffering but has not yet provided security, adequate humanitarian aid, or a credible path toward recovery and peace.

Citing data from UN agencies, he noted that Israeli attacks have resulted in the deaths of more than 74,000 people-including 20,000 children-and the injury of over 100,000 others. Meanwhile, the entire population of the Strip, numbering approximately 2.1 million, has been displaced, and vast areas have been destroyed.

He urged all parties to fully implement their obligations and to move to the next phase of the ceasefire, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2803.

"It is time for the ceasefire to become permanent. It is time to allow humanitarian assistance at scale. And it is time to respect international law,” he said.

He said that there is a need to build the political path to lasting peace across the whole region, adding that the United Nations remains unwavering in its commitment to these imperatives.