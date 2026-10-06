Foreign Ministers Of Jordan And Saudi Arabia Discuss Efforts To End Escalation In Region

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi discussed the regional situation in the region in a phone call with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah.

During the call, the two ministers discussed "efforts to end the dangerous escalation in the region and to consolidate lasting security and stability," a statement from the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said, expressing support for these efforts.

On this occasion, Safadi stressed Jordan's absolute solidarity with Saudi Arabia in the face of the Houthi group's aggression "and its absolute support for it in all measures it takes to protect its security, stability, sovereignty and the safety of its citizens."

He reiterated his country's condemnation of the Houthi group's attacks on Saudi Arabia, the attempts to target Mecca and Medina, and the continued attacks on civilian and economic facilities.

He also stressed Jordan's support for Yemeni legitimacy, "and the need to resolve the Yemeni crisis on the basis of the restoration of security and stability in Yemen, protect its unity, sovereignty and capabilities, and meet the aspirations of the Yemeni people in accordance with the approved references.