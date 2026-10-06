Coalition Forces Announces Military Operation To Protect Maritime Navigation In Bab Al Mandab Strait

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Spokesperson for the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in YemenMaj. Gen. Turki Al Malki said the coalition's naval forces had carried out a military operation in Hodeidah Governorate as part of efforts to protect the security of maritime navigation through the Bab Al Mandab Strait.

In remarks carried by the Saudi Press Agency, Al Malki said the operation involved the destruction of legitimate military targets belonging to the Houthi group. He added that a planned series of imminent attacks targeting waterways in the southern Red Sea had been thwarted and that weapons storage facilities, depots containing explosive-laden boats and naval mines had been destroyed.