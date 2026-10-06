Kenya Reports First-Ever Ebola Death

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Nairobi: Kenya has reported its first-ever Ebola death, the health minister announced on Tuesday, after a Kenyan man who had been living in the Democratic Republic of Congo died after returning to the country.

The man, who has not been named, fell ill around a month ago and had been treated in the DRC, Health Minister Aden Duale told reporters, before travelling overland to the Ugandan capital Kampala and then flying to Nairobi on October 3.

He said he was screened and confirmed positive for the deadly virus, adding that the man "regrettably passed on last night at around 1130".