Vortex Weather Insurance Portal Now Quoting Kentucky Risks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kentucky-domiciled businesses now eligible for online rain quotes

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Weather Insurance today announced that its online portal now offers instant quotes for rain insurance on eligible business risks located in Kentucky. This enhancement simplifies access to parametric weather coverage in a state long known for its complex local and municipal tax structure, which has long made automated weather quoting difficult.

With this update, any Kentucky business-or its insurance broker-can quickly model, quote, and bind parametric rain coverage for key events and revenue-driving days without waiting for manual underwriting. The portal now automatically handles Kentucky's intricate municipal and local tax calculations behind the scenes, helping agents move faster while staying compliant. Hail coverage for weather-exposed risks across the US remains available exclusively through Vortex agents, and businesses or brokers can request hail quotes directly from the Vortex team.

“Our mission is to make weather risk easy to understand and simple to insure,” said Andy Klaus, Managing Director at Vortex Weather Insurance.“Adding Kentucky to our self-service portal removes a real friction point for brokers and business owners who rely on good weather to protect revenue.”

Through the Vortex portal, users can access customizable rain coverage for a wide range of outdoor events and weather-sensitive operations. In addition, the portal offers supplemental hurricane insurance for eligible Gulf and Atlantic state risks, underscoring the breadth of weather solutions available through Vortex. Policies can be structured around specific dates, time windows, and measurable weather thresholds, providing a fast, transparent payout when those thresholds are met-no adjusters, no waiting, and no claims paperwork.

Vortex partners closely with local and regional agents, who can register on the portal to start quoting Kentucky rain risks in just a few minutes. Once registered, agents can run scenarios, compare options, and secure coverage tailored to their clients' weather exposure.

While the portal currently supports mainland U.S. risks including Kentucky, it does not yet offer self-service quotes for Alaska or Hawaii. Businesses with exposures in those states can work directly with a Vortex agent to structure and place coverage.

For more information or to register for portal access, visit vortexinsurance.com or contact Vortex at 866-997-2469.

ABOUT VORTEX WEATHER INSURANCE

Vortex Weather Insurance (dba Vortex Insurance Agency, LLC) is a data-driven weather risk insurtech that offers businesses a variety of affordable parametric weather index insurance products, including hourly rain, supplemental hurricane, hail, and snow insurance. Since 2008, Vortex has helped brokers and their commercial clients manage weather risk all year long across a wide spectrum of weather-exposed businesses. Insurance is underwritten by Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance USA, Inc. (MSU), admitted in all 50 states and rated A+ (Superior) by AM Best. Weather or not... Vortex it. Learn more at vortexinsurance.com.

Media Contact:

Stacy Stephens

Vortex Weather Insurance

913.253.1205

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