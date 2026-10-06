Congressman Menendez, St. Francis Students Lead Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Efforts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Union City, NJ, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Congressman Rob Menendez (D-NJ8) and eighth-grade students from St. Francis Academy shared valuable information with residents about the risks of opioids and the opioid epidemic as part of Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey's Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day on Tuesday, October 6. The Congressman and students led volunteers along Bergenline Avenue, distributing flyers in English and Spanish to shoppers and store owners with information to help protect children and families from opioid use disorder.

“Combatting the opioid epidemic takes all of us. Families, schools, local businesses, community organizations, and leaders at every level must continue to work together to raise awareness and save lives,” Menendez said.“Walking Bergenline Avenue alongside St. Francis Academy students was a powerful reminder that no one can take on this crisis alone. I will keep pushing at the federal level to stop the flow of dangerous drugs and expand access to local prevention, treatment, and recovery services.”

“We want our students to understand that caring for their community includes taking an active role in helping others,” said Deborah Savage, principal of St. Francis Academy.“Joining Congressman Menendez for Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day gave our eighth graders an opportunity to put that lesson into practice.”

The Union City outreach was one of many events held throughout New Jersey for the 11th annual Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day. Organized by the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ), the October 6 observance brings communities together to share information about opioid risks and prevention. The New Jersey Senate and General Assembly have unanimously approved joint legislation permanently designating October 6 as Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day in New Jersey. This year's statewide focus also highlighted opioid safety and safer pain management for older adults.

“When young people share prevention information with their neighbors, they help start conversations that can reach an entire family,” said Angelo M. Valente, executive director of PDFNJ.“I'm grateful to the St. Francis Academy students and Congressman Menendez for bringing this message directly to the community.”

While there has been significant progress in addressing the opioid epidemic in recent years, the need for education extends across generations. According to data from the New Jersey Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner, the state recorded 1,312 suspected drug overdose deaths in 2025, a 27 percent decrease from 2024. The report cited 365 suspected overdose deaths among New Jersey residents age 55 and older.

Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day is a project of PDFNJ in cooperation with the Governor's Council on Substance Use Disorder and the New Jersey Department of Human Services, Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services, with help from participants across the state. Visit knockoutday.drugfreenj.org for more information.

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Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership's New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey's history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 233 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.

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Taking Steps Against Opioids

CONTACT: Lisa Batitto Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey 973-467-2100...