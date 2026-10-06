Dedra Davis Highlights Judicial Record Ahead Of Nov. 3 Harris County Election

Judge Dedra Davis 270th Civil District Court

Following an over 70% primary victory, Dedra Davis highlights trial activity, access to justice and community service ahead of Nov. 3

- Judge Dedra Davis

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With the Nov. 3 general election approaching, Dedra Davis, presiding judge of Harris County's 270th Civil District Court, is highlighting her record of courtroom access, trial activity, legal education and community engagement as she seeks another term.

Dedra Davis enters the final month of the campaign after receiving over 70% of the vote in the March 2026 Democratic primary, decisively defeating her primary challenger. Her campaign says the result demonstrates strong support for Dedra Davis among Democratic primary voters.

“I am deeply grateful for the confidence voters placed in me during the primary,” Dedra Davis said.“That support carries a responsibility to continue serving with integrity, fairness, preparation and respect for the law.”

Dedra Davis was first elected to the 270th District Court in November 2018 and took office in January 2019. Before joining the bench, she owned a law practice for 22 years after spending 10 years as a civil litigation paralegal.

Increasing Access to Justice

In 2025, Dedra Davis reported having the most jury verdicts and nonjury verdicts among Harris County civil district judges, as well as the most trial verdicts among those courts since taking office in 2019.

Dedra Davis identifies that trial activity as part of her commitment to increasing access to justice and providing litigants meaningful opportunities to have their disputes heard and resolved. Her accessibility efforts have also included providing litigants with free copies of the court's official record, helping reduce financial barriers for those who may need records to pursue an appeal.

“Access to justice has to be more than a phrase,” Dedra Davis said.“People come to court because they need their cases heard. I believe in keeping the court accessible while treating every person with fairness and respect.”

A Place in Harris County Civil Rights and Judicial History

Dedra Davis holds a place in Harris County civil rights and judicial history as one of 17 African American women judges elected on Nov. 6, 2018, whose historic victories drew national attention under the banner“Black Girl Magic.”

The group became widely recognized through an iconic courtroom photograph that circulated nationally and internationally. Their collective election represented a significant change in representation within the Harris County judiciary and was subsequently recognized by the Texas Legislature. The image also became a powerful symbol for young women and girls who could see themselves represented in judicial leadership.

From the beginning of her judicial service, Dedra Davis has emphasized the principle reflected in her campaign slogan,“Making Law and Order EQUAL Justice.”

Investing in the Next Generation

Before the COVID-19 pandemic suspended courthouse visits in 2020, more than 1,000 students had visited Dedra Davis's courtroom, according to her campaign biography.

Through her Leadership Program, students experience the courtroom firsthand by putting on a judicial robe, sitting at the bench, holding the gavel, giving an order and learning about the responsibilities of a judge. Participants also receive certificates recognizing them as an“Honorary Judge of the Day.”

The initiative reflects Dedra Davis's belief in exposing young people to opportunities in law, leadership and public service.

Dedra Davis provides internship opportunities for law students, college students and high school students, offering them exposure to the legal profession, court operations and public service.

Lawyer to Litigator

Dedra Davis founded Lawyer to Litigator, a dual-purpose initiative that helps less-experienced attorneys gain practical trial experience while providing an avenue for qualifying low-income litigants to receive legal assistance from licensed attorneys.

The program combines two priorities of her judicial service: expanding access to justice and helping develop future courtroom advocates.

Maintaining Access During COVID-19

When the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional court operations, Dedra Davis transitioned proceedings to remote technology and presided over more than 40 virtual Zoom bench trials, according to her campaign.

The transition helped keep cases moving and maintain access to the court during restrictions on traditional in-person proceedings. Technology has continued to be used when appropriate to reduce travel and other barriers to court participation.

Judicial Leadership and Public Service

Dedra Davis's legal, judicial and community service has received professional and civic recognition. Her honors include the Sojourner Truth Award, the Texas District Court Judges Association's Judicial Leadership Award and the Houston Lawyers Association's Weldon Berry Judicial Public Service Award.

Before taking the bench, Dedra Davis was recognized as Legal Executive of the Year. Her service has also been recognized through a“Dedra Davis Day” proclamation from the City of Houston and a congressional proclamation from the late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

Dedra Davis earned her bachelor's degree from Texas Tech University and her Juris Doctor from South Texas College of Law.

“Delivering justice is a daily responsibility,” Dedra Davis said.“I remain committed to equal access to justice, fair and impartial application of the law, and serving Harris County with integrity, preparation and respect.”

Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election is scheduled for Oct. 19 through Oct. 30.

Additional campaign information is available at DedraDavisForJudge.

About Dedra Davis

Dedra Davis is the presiding judge of Harris County's 270th Civil District Court. First elected in 2018, her judicial and community initiatives include Lawyer to Litigator, the student Leadership Program, internship opportunities and efforts focused on increasing access to the civil justice system.

Campaign Information

Judge Dedra Davis for 270th District Court

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Dedra Davis Highlights Judicial Record Ahead of Nov. 3 Harris County Election News Provided By AFROVIBES ENTERTAINMENT October 06, 2026, 18:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, U.S. Politics



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