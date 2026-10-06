Press Release: The Art Of Rebounding Feat. Mathew Knowles

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Mathew Knowles Joins Harold "Lefty" Williams on The Art of Rebounding to Talk Fatherhood, Star Search and Building the Destiny's Child Brand

NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mathew Knowles Joins Harold "Lefty" Williams on The Art of Rebounding to Talk Fatherhood, Star Search and Building the Destiny's Child BrandNew episode of the PODGO Original Podcast, out October 6, goes behind the scenes of Star Search, the naming of Destiny's Child, and why "failure is an opportunity to grow, not a reason to quit."NEW YORK, October 6, 2026 - The Art of Rebounding, a PODGO Original Podcast hosted by former pro athlete and motivator Harold "Lefty" Williams, today released a new episode featuring music executive, author and educator Mathew Knowles. The conversation covers Knowles' path from top-ranked corporate salesman to architect of one of the most successful girl groups of all time, and the parenting philosophy behind it.Before music, Knowles spent 20 years in medical sales at Xerox and Johnson & Johnson, where he was a top worldwide sales rep and, he says, the first Black salesperson to sell MRI and CT scanners in America. He tells Williams he entered the music business with a different playbook: "They were selling records. I was building brands."In the episode, Knowles shares:.The Star Search turning point. After a young Beyoncé and her group lost on the show, he left corporate America to manage them full time, restructured the group and rebuilt it in Houston..How Destiny's Child got its name. A Bible passage, a cease-and-desist letter, and a three-hour deadline to rename the group before its debut on the Men in Black soundtrack..A passion-first approach to parenting. Knowles never told his children what to become. Instead, he exposed them to NASA visits, ballet, science fairs and libraries, and watched what they gravitated toward..Managing family inside a group. Some decisions, he says, "weren't best for Beyoncé, but they were the best for the group.".Lessons from the court. A former college basketball player whose jersey was retired by UT Chattanooga, and a co-owner of the WNBA's Chicago Sky, Knowles credits sports for staying calm under pressure: "I thrive better in chaos.""It was all about them finding their passion, not me telling them what they are going to be," Knowles says. "When you have to tell your child to go practice or rehearse, it's a hobby."Knowles also discusses Destiny's Child Reimagined, a candlelight tribute performed by a string quintet with his live narration, which has played 25 U.S. cities with more dates planned for early 2027. He closes with a message on adversity: "Failure is an opportunity to grow, not a reason to quit.""Mr. Knowles is someone who should be studied," said Williams. "He knows what it takes to fail, regroup and win again, and that's exactly what this show is about."Episode DetailsShowThe Art of Rebounding, a PODGO Original PodcastEpisodeMathew KnowlesHostHarold "Lefty" WilliamsRelease dateOctober 6, 2026Where to listenYouTube and all major podcast platformsSocial@TheArtofRebounding · @LeftyWilliamsAbout The Art of ReboundingThe Art of Rebounding is a PODGO Original Podcast about second chances, released weekly. Host Harold "Lefty" Williams sits down with athletes, entertainers and leaders to share stories and strategies built on persistence, positioning and purpose, helping listeners rise, rebuild and reclaim their next chapter.About Harold "Lefty" WilliamsHarold "Lefty" Williams is a former professional athlete, motivational speaker and author of The Art of Rebounding, available in stores now. He also co-created Honey Bee Hotness, an organic hot honey, with Creative Fire Kitchen (honeybeehotness).About Mathew KnowlesMathew Knowles is a music executive, educator, author and public speaker, and the founder of Music World Entertainment. He created and managed Destiny's Child and managed the early careers of Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and Solange. He is the author of six books, including The DNA of Achievers: 10 Traits of Highly Successful Professionals, and is in his 22nd year teaching in the classroom. Learn more at MathewKnowles.About PODGOPODGO is a podcast network and ad sales company representing 1000+ shows across sports, entertainment and lifestyle. Its PODGO Original Podcasts are built with athletes, entertainers and creators who bring their own communities with them, and the network connects those audiences with brands through host-read sponsorships, integrated partnerships and custom campaigns.The PODGO network includes Ball In The Family with Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball, Par 3 Podcast with J.R. Smith and Stephen Malbon, Digital Social Hour with Sean Kelly, and Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel. Learn more at podgo.Sponsorship & Advertising ContactFor sponsorship and advertising opportunities on The Art of Rebounding:Steve SmithChief Revenue Officer & Head of Ad Sales, PODGO...917-806-4125###

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Press Release: The Art of Rebounding feat. Mathew Knowles News Provided By PODGO October 06, 2026, 18:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media



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