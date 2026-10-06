Weeklong Film Festival Event, Indiewood Film Festival 2026, A Win For Filmmakers

Indiewood Film Festival 2026 Laurel

Indiewood Film Festival Poster

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The INDIEWOOD FILM FESTIVAL made its debut last month at America's most iconic screening location, The TCL Chinese 6 Theatres located in Hollywood, California. The popular film festival, formerly known as the Silicon Beach Film Festival, rebranded its name to INDIEWOOD FILM FESTIVAL to emphasize the positive impact that independent filmmakers have on the industry and Hollywood.

The festival commenced with a networking party at The Hollywood Rooftop Restaurant & Bar by Madame Tussauds on Thursday, September 10th. Film screenings began on Friday, September 11, and ran through Thursday, September 16th on two screens at the theatre.

An awards presentation took place on Friday, September 18th at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatre, with over 100 film and screenplay awards presented by Jon Gursha, Festival Director, and Peter Greene, Festival Programmer. Twenty percent of all films in the festival received an award.

High-profile premieres included the documentary short Seniors, which drew celebrity attendance from Pierce Brosnan and Paris Brosnan. The festival featured a full program of over 400 films - a record number of films in the festival to date.“We screened an eclectic mix of films with a wide range of styles from both young and older filmmakers”, said Peter Greene. Additionally, filmmakers have provided positive feedback about their experiences on FilmFreeway.“We are happy to serve the independent filmmaking community, and we are thrilled about the high ratings from the filmmakers”, said Jon Gursha.

Highlighted films from this festival include:

A BLOOMING OF IVY (directed by Jeff Prater)

A LETTER OF LAST RESORT (directed by Timmy Hanlon, Justice Love)

ADVENTURES OF MISS HAPPY (directed by Wendy Wolverton)

AF ONE EYE (directed by Barbara Peikert)

CHAIN (directed by Ling Han)

FEI FEI GAO IS THE BEST KEPT SECRET PT 2 (directed by Maurice Smith)

FROM CULT TO QUEER (directed by Taylor Brown)

GROWING UP MOVIES (directed by Greg Garthe)

HERO'S JOURNEY (directed by Stan Alger)

HOLY GHETTO (directed by iLan Azoulai)

JELLY PRESERVES (directed by Fiona Lincke)

ON FATAL GROUND (directed by Alan von Kalckreuth)

OPEN HOUSE (directed by Molly Hart)

PRETTY (directed by Metecan Duren)

SAFE ZONE (directed by Ahmad Alameldeen)

SENIORS (directed by Lance Clark)

THE ATTITUDE OF BEING SUBJECTIVELY NORMATIVE (directed by Marcus Rodriguez)

THE DEMON DETECTIVE (directed by T.C. De Witt)

THE IRON DOOR (directed by Garrett Patten)

THE LAST BROWN BERET (directed by Del Zamora)

THE VOICE APP (screenplay by Tom Anastasi)

WHAT'S HAPPENING OUT THERE? (directed by Kazumi Shimizu)

The Indiewood Film Festival was created by Jon Gursha as a platform in Hollywood for independent filmmakers and is an annual event held at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood. Jon Gursha serves as Festival Director and Peter Greene as Program Director. For more information on the Indiewood Film Festival please visit



Jon Gursha / Peter Greene

Indiewood Film Festival

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Weeklong film festival event, Indiewood Film Festival 2026, a win for filmmakers News Provided By Indie Film GUild October 06, 2026, 18:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, World & Regional



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