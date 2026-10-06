Stryker Stock In Focus As Truist Says CEO Transition Is Low-Risk, Cuts Price Target To $310



Truist lowered its revenue and EPS forecasts following management commentary at September investor conferences, according to TheFly.

Kevin Lobo will become the Executive Chair, while Spencer Stiles will become CEO and join Stryker's Board effective Jan. 1, 2027. Stryker is scheduled to report its Q3 2026 results on Oct. 29, with analysts expecting $6.638 billion in revenue and EPS of $3.57, according to Fiscal AI estimates.

Stryker Corp. (SYK) stock was in focus on Tuesday after Truist lowered its price target on the shares to $310 from $340 while maintaining a 'Hold' rating.

According to TheFly, the analyst said the planned CEO transition is expected to be low-risk, while management commentary from September investor conferences prompted lower revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts.

SYK shares were trading 1% lower at the time of writing on Tuesday.

Stryker Announces Planned Leadership Change

Stryker said the leadership change is part of a planned succession process. Kevin Lobo will transition to the Executive Chair of the Board, while current President and Chief Operating Officer Spencer Stiles will succeed him as CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2027. Stiles will also be appointed to Stryker's Board at that time.

Lobo joined Stryker in 2011 as Group President, became CEO in October 2012, and was appointed Chair of the Board in July 2014. Stryker said that during his tenure as CEO, the company's annual net sales increased from $8.7 billion in 2012 to more than $26 billion in 2026. The company also said it completed more than 60 acquisitions during Lobo's tenure.

Spencer Stiles To Become CEO

Stiles joined Stryker's Endoscopy business in 1999 and has held leadership roles across the company's Orthopedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology businesses. He became President and COO in January 2026 after serving as Group President of Orthopaedics. Stiles led Stryker's Joint Replacement and Trauma & Extremities businesses, as well as its Digital, Robotics, and Enabling Technologies organization.

He was also responsible for international regions and Stryker's enterprise mergers and acquisitions strategy.

Stryker said Stiles has also led portfolio initiatives including the acquisition of Wright Medical and the separation of the company's spinal implants business.

Meanwhile, the firm is scheduled to release its third-quarter (Q3) 2026 financial results on Oct. 29, 2026. with analysts expecting revenue of $6.638 billion and earnings per share (EPS) of $3.57, according to estimates from Fiscal AI.

Retail View On SYK

Retail sentiment for SYK on Stocktwits remained in 'Bearish' territory over the past 24 hours, with 'Low' message volume.

The stock is down more than 21% year-to-date.

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