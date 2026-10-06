Union Cabinet Hails PM Modi's 25 Years Of Continuous Leadership

The Union Cabinet today passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years of continuous leadership as head of government. Far more than a customary tribute, it celebrates the extraordinary journey of PM Modi guided by the principle of Nation First and Citizen First. Three overwhelming mandates in Gujarat and support in three successive Lok Sabha elections reflect the enduring trust that the public has reposed in PM Narendra Modi Ten salient features capture the unbroken thread connecting his leadership of Gujarat with his leadership of India.

From Gujarat to India: A Development Vision Grows

The resolution 'From Gujarat to India a development vision grows' traces how PM Modi carried Gujarat's successful initiatives to the national stage. SWAGAT, through which he personally heard citizens' grievances, received the United Nations Public Service Award in 2010. It later inspired PRAGATI, bringing governments together to review stalled projects, resolve obstacles and accelerate completion. Jyotigram's separate agricultural electricity feeders similarly became a national approach, extending Gujarat's experience across India.

Compassion and Dignity at Scale

PM Modi's sensitivity towards poverty grew from watching his mother struggle with everyday hardships and encountering deprivation during his travels. The resolution 'Compassion for the poor becomes dignity at scale' connects these experiences with programmes delivering homes, water, banking and healthcare. Nearly 60 crore Jan Dhan accounts, over 4 crore homes and 25 crore people moving out of poverty show how personal understanding became public action, bringing families dignity.

Empowering Citizens and Ensuring Inclusion

PM Modi's determination to help people shape their futures runs through the resolution. Approximately 3.5 crore women became LakhpatiDidis, while the Nari Shakti VandanAdhiniyam provided for women's reservation. Startups, skills and education reform expanded youth opportunities. PM-KISAN transfers exceeded ₹4 lakh crore, while PM-JANMAN brought focused support to particularly vulnerable tribal communities, extending development to those historically left behind.

An Unwavering Commitment to Reform

The resolution 'An unwavering commitment to reform' gives particular emphasis to PM Modi's willingness to pursue reform despite political risks. GST, welfare delivery reforms and the replacement of colonial laws demonstrate his determination to address longstanding challenges. His appeals on cleanliness, digital payments and local products drew citizens into change. Reform emerges as a sustained commitment of his leadership, strengthened by conviction, public participation and national purpose.

Strengthening India's Economic and Industrial Might

Under PM Modi's leadership, Public capital expenditure rose from ₹2 lakh crore to over ₹12 lakh crore, alongside highway expansion and railway electrification. Electronics production increased from around ₹2 lakh crore to more than ₹13 lakh crore. Defence production and semiconductor manufacturing further reflect his determination to strengthen India's ability to meet its needs.

Harnessing Technology for an Atmanirbhar Bharat

PM Modi's faith in technology emerges through achievements spanning everyday services and scientific frontiers. Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and mobile connectivity improved welfare delivery, while UPI transformed payments. Developing India's own COVID vaccines and landing Chandrayaan-3 near the Moon's south pole demonstrated PM Modi's vision of a scientifically capable, self-reliant, Atmanirbhar Bharat. Private space participation and work in artificial intelligence, quantum technology and biotechnology carry forward the vision celebrated in the resolution: technology improving lives while expanding national possibilities.

Steadfast Leadership Through Turbulent Times

The resolution 'Steadfast leadership through turbulent times' highlights PM Modi's ability to give India direction through global upheaval. During COVID, he united the country, backed domestic vaccine development and enabled rapid vaccination. During the West Asia crisis, timely decisions and energy security measures helped India withstand disruption. His leadership combined immediate responses with capabilities built over years, giving the country resilience and confidence in difficult times.

Fortifying National Security

2016 Surgical strikes, 2019 Balakot Air Strikes and 2025 Operation Sindoor illustrate the national security red lines established under PM Modi. The resolution places these alongside the removal of Article 370, One Rank One Pension and creation of the Chief of Defence Staff's post. Action against Maoist terrorism and peace efforts in the Northeast bring out leadership combining national resolve with development, stability and public trust.

India's Voice Grows Stronger on the World Stage

The resolution 'India's voice grows stronger on the world stagelinks' India's rising stature with PM Modi's ability to build cooperation across divisions. Consensus at G20 and BRICS, advocacy for the Global South and the African Union's G20 inclusion reflect his diplomatic leadership. Vaccine Maitri demonstrated how India's capabilities could serve others. Honours from 36 countries underline the international regard accompanying PM Modi and India's growing influence and contribution to shared solutions.

A Vision for a Developed India

PM Modi's vision unites development, cultural confidence and environmental responsibility. Climate action progressed from Gujarat's dedicated department to renewable energy expansion and international partnerships. Yoga, millets, Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Ram Lalla's consecration strengthened India's connection with its heritage. The resolution culminates in renewed commitment to his vision of collective effort towards a prosperous, self-reliant and developed India by 2047. (ANI)

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