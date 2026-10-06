Third National Forum For Social Workers Begins

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Third National Forum for Social Workers, organised by the Ministry of Social Development and Family, began yesterday under the slogan Professional Responsibility and Social Impact.

The two-day forum is held under the patronage of HE Minister of Social Development and Family (MSDF) Buthaina bint Ali al-Jabr al-Nuaimi, with the participation of experts, specialists, and social workers.

HE Undersecretary of MSDF Khalifa bin Issa al-Kubaisi stressed that social work is a profession grounded in a profound responsibility towards individuals, families, and society, requiring knowledge, competence, commitment to professional ethics, and the ability to respond to changing social needs.

He said the Ministry attaches great importance to developing professional practice and enhancing social workers' capabilities, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030, the Third National Development Strategy (2024-2030), and the Ministry's Strategy (2025-2030).

He added that the forum's slogan captures the essence of social work, stressing that professional responsibility extends beyond performing one's role to achieving a tangible impact on the lives of individuals and families.

He expressed hope that the forum's sessions and discussions would facilitate the exchange of expertise and generate practical recommendations to advance professional practice and strengthen co-ordination among relevant authorities.

For his part, Director of the Community Development Department at the Ministry Nasser al-Mughaisib noted the forum provides a national platform for social workers to exchange expertise and review local and international practices, contributing to higher-quality social services and translating professional recommendations into initiatives with a tangible and sustainable impact.

He explained that the programme addresses professional responsibility in social work, community partnerships for sustainable social development, and the future of the profession in light of artificial intelligence applications.

It also includes roundtable discussions on vocational training, the electronic platform for social workers, institutional integration, attracting qualified professionals, and building professional career paths.

The forum aims to support practitioners' professional development, promote knowledge exchange, keep pace with modern practices, and strengthen competencies to respond to social and developmental transformations. It also examines governance models and experiences and develops practical proposals for using artificial intelligence to enhance social services.

The first session, From Legislation to Impact - Professional Responsibility in Social Work, examined the role of professional responsibility, legislation, and professional frameworks in translating principles and standards into effective practices with a tangible impact on individuals, families, and society.

It also discussed ways to translate legislative and professional frameworks into practical measures that strengthen social work and its societal impact.

The second session, Partnerships and Sustainable Development, reviewed the importance of co-ordination among institutions and entities concerned with social work and the role of partnerships in developing initiatives and programmes that support sustainable development and improve social services. It also featured professional perspectives and experiences on building effective, sustainable partnerships that strengthen social efforts and address the needs of families and society.

Another session, Artificial Intelligence in Social Practices and the Future of Social Work, examined opportunities to use AI technologies to develop social practices and services and enhance the profession's ability to respond to individual and family needs. It also stressed the importance of keeping pace with technological developments while preserving the human dimension and professional values in social services.

The ministry continues to develop policies and regulations governing the practice of social professions, emphasising the need for a legislative framework that regulates professional practice, strengthens efficiency and quality standards, and reinforces the role of social professions in serving society.

Through the forum, the ministry reaffirms its commitment to supporting social workers, advancing professional practice, and strengthening co-ordination among stakeholders to develop more efficient social services that respond to the needs of individuals, families, and society and achieve sustainable social impact.

Third National Forum social workers Qatar