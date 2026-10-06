Ehsan Centre Launches Holy Qur'an Contest For Elderly

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Centre for Empowerment and Elderly Care (Ehsan) has announced the launch of a Holy Qur'an competition for the elderly as part of its efforts to provide programmes and initiatives addressing their religious, cultural, and social needs and enhancing their quality of life and active participation in society.

In a statement issued yesterday, the centre said the competition aims to encourage elderly participants to recite, memorise, and reflect on the Holy Qur'an, while providing an opportunity for positive competition in a spiritual atmosphere that strengthens their connection with the Book of Allah Almighty and recognises their efforts in learning, memorising, and mastering the recitation Tajweed of the Holy Qur'an.

The centre emphasised that the competition reflects its commitment to providing specialised programmes that respond to the needs and interests of the elderly and encourage their participation in community and religious activities. It also seeks to highlight outstanding participants and honour their achievements, reinforcing their status, capabilities, and sense of social inclusion and appreciation.

The centre noted that the competition will be conducted in accordance with approved terms, regulations, and judging criteria designed to ensure integrity, transparency, and equal opportunities for all participants.

A specialised committee of qualified judges will assess participants based on precise, scientifically grounded standards, including accuracy of memorisation, correctness of recitation, adherence to Tajweed rules, and quality of delivery.

The centre announced that registration will open for the target groups in accordance with the published terms and guidelines, encouraging prospective participants to register promptly andreview and comply with the competition requirements.

The initiative is part of a series of programmes and activities aimed at enhancing the spiritual and psychological well-being of the elderly, creating interactive spaces that enrich their lives and foster community engagement.

It also reflects the centre's belief in the value of investing in their experience and potential and recognising their contributions to society.

The Centre for Empowerment and Elderly Care Ehsan Qatar