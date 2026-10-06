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News Update! (06-10-2026)
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Quick update on the top stories...
QRCS provides drinking water to 80,000 families in Gaza.
Visit Qatar to showcase Qatari culture through The Garden Souq during Singapore race week.
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