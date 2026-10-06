Decision Time At Key Levels: Dollar Pullback, Gold Bounce, Metals Still Waiting

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a go-to platform for big investing ideas including mining and commodities stocks, features a markets analysis article from Anna Radomska.

Tuesday's session is shaping up as a confirmation day rather than a prediction day.

The Dollar has pulled back after reaching an important resistance combination, while Gold and several metals are trying to use nearby support zones to build a counterattack. The problem for buyers is simple: most of those rebounds are happening below key resistance, so they are not confirmed reversals yet.

That leaves us with a pretty clean roadmap today: watch the levels, wait for the daily close, and let price tell us whether these moves are genuine reversals or simply verification of earlier breakouts and breakdowns.

AdvertisementU.S. Dollar Index (DX.F): Pullback or Something Bigger?

Let's start withyesterday's comment:

Looking at the market today, the bears took advantage of that opportunity and triggered a pullback, which has already tested the June and July highs broken last week.

So, what happens next?

From a very short-term technical perspective, not much has changed yet.

As long as we don't get a daily close below 101.49-101.57, today's move south can still be treated as a verification of the earlier breakout. If buyers successfully defend this area, another upswing and a re-test of yesterday's resistance zone remain very much on the table.

The situation becomes more interesting for the bears if sellers manage to close the day below 101.49-101.57. That would invalidate the earlier breakout and could deepen the correction toward the next support area based on last week's bullish gaps around 101.11-101.26.

In other words, today's close may tell us which side gets the next real opportunity.

One more thing worth keeping in mind before we move to Gold: the indicators have generated fresh preliminary sell signals, giving sellers another technical argument.

Daily Takeaway

Watch 101.49-101.57.

Hold above -> today's pullback can still be treated as breakout verification -> another attack on resistance remains possible.

Daily close below 101.49 -> breakout invalidation -> opens the door toward 101.11-101.26.

No confirmation = no reason to front-run the next move.

Gold (GC.F): Support Did Its Job. Now Comes the Hard Part.

The first thing that stands out on Gold's daily chart is a fresh local low at 4133.

That move allowed sellers to test the important support zone we discussed yesterday:

And so far, that's exactly what happened.

The support zone encouraged buyers to step back in, pushing Gold back above the psychological 4200 barrier.

That's the good news.

The harder part begins now.

Gold is approaching an important resistance combination built around the upper boundary of the black declining channel and the red short-term downtrend line that started in late August.

So, the real question isn't whether Gold can bounce.

It already did.

The question is whether buyers are strong enough to turn that bounce into something bigger.

Until those resistance lines are broken, we remain in observation mode and wait for price to give us a clearer signal.

What would damage the bullish case? A daily close below 4100 and the loss of the key 4098-4135 bullish gap.

Daily Takeaway

Watch 4098-4135 support and the resistance lines above the current price.

Hold above support -> bulls remain alive -> attack on channel resistance stays in play.

Break above the black channel + red downtrend line -> first stronger confirmation that buyers are regaining control.

Daily close below 4100 -> bullish recovery scenario weakens significantly.

Bounce confirmed. Reversal? Not yet.

Final Thought: today's Lab has one very clear theme: a reaction is not the same thing as confirmation.

Dollar and Gold are only part of today's story. Silver, Platinum, Palladium, and Copper are sitting around their own key technical decision zones - and some of them may be very close to confirming their next larger move.

Stay patient, respect the levels, and let the market show its hand before committing fresh risk.

Anna

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