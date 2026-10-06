Nuclear Stocks In Focus As Constellation Energy (Nasdaq: CEG) Signs Google AI Power Deal

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including nuclear energy stocks issues a news and trading alert for Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG ).

The stock is trending and putting nuclear and uranium stocks on the radar today, currently trading at 307.21 +39.59 (+14.79%) on volume of 7.9 Million shares as of this report. The stock has a morning high of $309.80.

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Google and Constellation Energy today announced a long-term strategic clean energy collaboration to bring 890 megawatts (MW) of new, reliable nuclear capacity onto the PJM Interconnection grid to meet growing demand and increase grid reliability.

The 20-year power purchase agreement will enable investments in new equipment and technology at 11 Constellation-owned nuclear units in Illinois, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, increasing thermal and electrical efficiency to unlock additional reliable, firm power to serve the grid. This capacity is entirely new, expanding total electricity generation available across the PJM footprint. The agreement helps sustain roughly 4,400 existing jobs, creates approximately 7,200 new construction jobs during the building period and represents more than $4.3 billion of new investment by Constellation.

In addition to expanding nuclear generation, the companies entered into a 15-year energy supply agreement for an additional 2,700 MWs in PJM's fleet. This financial structure ensures that Constellation's operating generation assets continue to deliver energy and capacity to the PJM market.

Constellation also selected Google Cloud and Gemini Enterprise under an expanded five-year technology alliance to establish an "AI for energy" blueprint that will accelerate capacity delivery, optimize asset dispatch, and protect critical infrastructure. For communities served by Constellation Energy, the aim is to use AI to reduce the costs of new infrastructure, improve performance, ensure enough power is generated to meet rising demand, and safeguard the energy grid they rely on.

Accelerating Grid Capacity Through Nuclear Uprates

As national electricity demand accelerates from manufacturing, industrial electrification, and digital infrastructure, nuclear uprates provide a practical, near-term mechanism to deploy firm, clean megawatts. By modernizing and upgrading turbines, steam generators, and digital control systems at operating plants, uprates deliver substantial capacity gains without the multi-year timelines or interconnection bottlenecks associated with greenfield construction.

The 890 MWs of incremental capacity delivered through this collaboration equals the output of several Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) or a large new conventional reactor. The initiative directly advances the goals of the federal government's UPRISE program, which encourages public-private collaboration to maximize clean electricity output from existing American nuclear infrastructure.

Advancing Responsible Load Growth in PJM

The agreement offers a direct response to PJM's "Bring Your Own Power" proposal, providing a practical model for how major power consumers can expand new supply alongside growing operational requirements, without state or federal mandates. This approach aligns with the White House Ratepayer Protection Pledge and represents Google's commitment to bring new capacity to the PJM system to support its growth without passing on costs to residential customers.

Key elements of the comprehensive commercial agreement include:

Direct supply expansion: Adding 890 MW of carbon-free capacity to the grid through targeted investments at multiple nuclear plants, with the first uprate expected to be delivered by 2028. Revenue certainty: Ensuring continued operations through a 2,700 MW, 15-year agreement that ensures existing assets remain economically viable without taking resources off of the grid. Demand flexibility integration: Incorporating operational load-shaping and demand-response capabilities to curtail non-critical power consumption during high-stress grid events. Economic and community investment: Sustaining high-skilled union maintenance, engineering, and operations employment across host communities in the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest. Across six nuclear sites in Illinois, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, the agreement helps sustain roughly 4,400 existing jobs, creates approximately 7,200 new construction jobs during the building period and represents more than $4.3 billion of new investment by Constellation.

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