MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) U.S. Polo Assn. Celebrates an Outstanding 2026 European Polo Season

West Palm Beach, FL, Oct 6, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - U.S. Polo Assn. ®, the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), supported several major sports events across Europe during the 2026 summer season, reinforcing the brand's authentic connection to the sport across the continent. U.S. Polo Assn. served as the Official Apparel and Jersey Sponsor for multiple events, including:

55th Sotogrande International Polo Tournament at Ayala Polo Club in Sotogrande, Spain; Barnes French Open at Polo Club de Chantilly in France; Engel & Völkers Berlin Maifeld Polo Cup in Germany; Museumplein Polo Amsterdam in the Netherlands;



Barnes French Open Winners, Kazak, on stage with trophy at Polo Club de Chantilly in France

Across these partnerships, U.S. Polo Assn. outfitted players, umpires, and event staff while supporting competition ranging from historic high-goal championships in iconic venues throughout the region.

"U.S. Polo Assn.'s presence across Europe reflects both the global reach of our brand and our unwavering commitment to supporting the sport that inspires the brand," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages and markets the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "From historic championship venues to dynamic polo-lifestyle events, these partnerships allow us to celebrate the athletes, clubs, and traditions that make the sport so compelling while introducing the sport to new audiences around the world."





Dubai Polo Team on stage as winners of the 55th Sotogrande International Polo Tournament at Ayala Polo Club in Sotogrande, Spain

In Spain, U.S. Polo Assn. supported the 55th Sotogrande International Polo Tournament at Ayala Polo Club as the Official Apparel Sponsor. Widely recognized as Spain's premier polo tournament, the summer competition featured Bronze, Silver, and Gold Cup play across multiple handicap levels. U.S. Polo Assn. provided staff apparel, umpire jerseys, branded giveaways, and the Most Valuable Player prize for the 22-goal Sotogrande Gold Cup Final, while introducing a custom retail collection for the first time. Dubai Polo Team captured the high-goal championship with a 16-9 victory over Sainte Mesme, earning its fifth Sotogrande Gold Cup title.

The European season continued at the Polo Club du Domaine de Chantilly, where U.S. Polo Assn. returned for its third year as the Official Apparel and Jersey Sponsor of the Barnes French Open. Established in 2001, the French Open has developed into one of Europe's most respected high-goal tournaments and remains an important showcase for the sport in France. U.S. Polo Assn. supplied staff outfitting and umpire jerseys throughout Chantilly's season, as well as custom team jerseys for the mixed field, which concluded with Kazak securing a thrilling 10-6 victory over Akasha.





High-speed play for the polo ball at the Engel & Völkers Berlin Maifeld Polo Cup in Germany

In Germany, U.S. Polo Assn. marked its seventh year supporting the Engel & Völkers Berlin Maifeld Polo Cup, also known as the German High Goal Championship, as the Official Jersey and Apparel Sponsor. The brand provided team and umpire jerseys, caps, and player apparel for the eight-team tournament, which began at the Prussian Polo & Country Club and concluded at the Maifeld in Berlin's Olympic Park. The historic grounds hosted the sport's last Olympic appearance in 1936, creating a distinctive link between the sport's storied past and its continued growth in Germany. Bentley Berlin emerged as the 2026 champion against Plusquadrat following a competitive week of high-goal polo.





Packed crowd watching action-packed polo at the Museumplein Polo Amsterdam in the Netherlands

U.S. Polo Assn. further expanded its European sport presence through its inaugural partnership with Museumplein Polo Amsterdam, serving as the Official Jersey and Apparel Sponsor. Set in the cultural heart of Amsterdam alongside the Rijksmuseum, Van Gogh Museum, and Stedelijk Museum, the three-day arena polo tournament brought six international teams together for fast-paced competition in a landmark cultural setting. U.S. Polo Assn. outfitted teams and umpires, supported horseback cap giveaways, and presented a branded boot bag to the event's Most Valuable Player. Lassus Tandartsen won the Museumplein Polo Amsterdam 2026 Final, defeating runner-up Wereldhave, and Lassus Tandartsen's Aki van Andel was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player.

"Europe continues to be an important and growing region for U.S. Polo Assn., and these partnerships create a powerful connection between the brand's sport-inspired lifestyle and its authentic roots in the sport," said Lorenzo Nencini, CEO of Incom, a U.S. Polo Assn. licensing partner in Europe. "By supporting leading polo events across key European markets, we are strengthening consumer engagement, elevating awareness of the sport and building long-term momentum for the brand throughout the region."

The 2026 European season reinforced U.S. Polo Assn.'s longstanding commitment to supporting the sport around the world, from historic high-goal championships to cultural events that introduce the sport to new audiences. With a global footprint spanning 190 countries, approximately 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores and thousands of additional points of distribution, the brand continues to bring sport, style and consumer experiences together across international markets.

About U.S. Polo Assn.

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. U.S. Polo Assn.'s Global Polo Shirt Campaign, An Icon Born from the Game, is a powerful tribute to the iconic polo shirt's authentic sports origins and its evolution into one of the world's most enduring style essentials.

The global sport brand sponsors major polo events around the world, including the U.S. Open Polo Championship®, held annually at the USPA National Polo Center in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo tournament in the United States. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, Star Sports in India, and BeIN Sports in the Middle East now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has recently been named one of USA Today's Most Trusted Brands and in 2026 was ranked the top sports licensor in the world, surpassing the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according to License Global. The sport-inspired brand has been recognized internationally with awards for global growth and sports content. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Fortune, Forbes, Modern Retail, WWD, and GQ, as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and manages the multi-billion-dollar sports brand, U.S. Polo Assn. USPA Global also manages its subsidiary, Global Polo, which is the worldwide leader in polo sport content. To learn more, visit globalpolo or Global Polo on YouTube.

For Additional Information, Contact:

Shannon Stilson - VP, Sports Marketing & Media

Phone +001.561.227.6994 - E-mail: [email protected]

Stacey Kovalsky - VP, Global PR & Communications

Phone +001.561.790.8036 - E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE: U.S. Polo Assn.