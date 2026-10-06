TMX Group Consolidated Trading Statistics - September 2026



TORONTO, ON, Oct 6, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - TMX Group Limited today announced September 2026 trading statistics for its marketplaces - Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha), including Alpha-X & Alpha DRK, and Montréal Exchange (MX). All TMX Equities Marketplaces * September 2026 August 2026 September 2025 Volume 13,749,465,011 12,970,782,217 17,189,380,707 Value $ 439,661,285,474 $ 404,537,946,127 $378,148,495,945 Transactions 28,968,353 29,041,028 27,283,644 Daily Averages Volume 654.7 million 648.5 million 818.5 million Value $20,936.3 million $20,226.9 million $18,007.1 million Transactions 1,379,445 1,452,051 1,299,221 Year-to-date Statistics 2026 2025 % Change Volume 138,902,595,089 118,321,448,158 +17.4 Value $ 3,922,695,668,900 $2,890,848,038,018 +35.7 Transactions 291,826,827 225,075,577 +29.7 Daily Averages Volume 738.8 million 629.4 million +17.4 Value $20,865.4 million $15,376.9 million +35.7 Transactions 1,552,270 1,197,211 +29.7 Toronto Stock Exchange September 2026 August 2026 September 2025 Volume 9,536,437,214 8,714,264,348 9,859,266,723 Value $417,676,861,369 $384,695,682,434 $354,597,976,029 Transactions 24,960,601 25,325,826 23,443,698 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 35,235.87 36,270.48 30,022.81 Daily Averages Volume 454.1 million 435.7 million 469.5 million Value $19,889.4 million $19,234.8 million $16,885.6 million Transactions 1,188,600 1,266,291 1,116,367 Year-to-date Statistics 2026 2025 % Change Volume 90,835,733,330 75,626,581,433 +20.1 Value $ 3,717,958,567,902 $2,691,418,323,778 +38.1 Transactions 252,900,670 197,780,766 +27.9 Daily Averages Volume 483.2 million 402.3 million +20.1 Value $19,776.4 million $14,316.1 million +38.1 Transactions 1,345,216 1,052,025 +27.9 TSX Venture Exchange * September 2026 August 2026 September 2025 Volume 3,391,375,280 3,492,449,286 5,805,056,692 Value $ 3,097,075,705 $ 3,181,999,170 $4,442,233,002 Transactions 1,628,741 1,610,988 1,807,632 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 881.90 982.51 947.84 Daily Averages Volume 161.5 million 174.6 million 276.4 million Value $147.5 million $159.1 million $211.5 million Transactions 77,559 80,549 86,078 Year-to-date Statistics 2026 2025 % Change Volume 38,613,861,127 31,516,044,184 +22.5 Value $ 37,382,620,838 $18,340,566,181 +103.8 Transactions 17,766,988 8,823,998 +101.3 Daily Averages Volume 205.4 million 167.6 million +22.5 Value $198.8 million $97.6 million +103.8 Transactions 94,505 46,936 +101.3 TSX Alpha Exchange September 2026 August 2026 September 2025 Volume 773,498,306 717,116,957 1,480,458,760 Value $ 17,956,093,047 $ 15,608,279,083 $18,165,169,218 Transactions 2,230,959 1,960,860 1,900,198 Daily Averages Volume 36.8 million 35.9 million 70.5 million Value $855.1 million $780.4 million $865.0 million Transactions 106,236 98,043 90,486 Year-to-date Statistics 2026 2025 % Change Volume 9,095,838,582 10,898,777,394 -16.5 Value $ 159,352,491,534 $174,934,868,330 -8.9 Transactions 19,926,855 17,705,361 +12.5 Daily Averages Volume 48.4 million 58.0 million -16.5 Value $847.6 million $930.5 million -8.9 Transactions 105,994 94,177 +12.5 Alpha-X and Alpha DRK September 2026 August 2026 September 2025 Volume 48,154,211 46,951,626 44,598,532 Value $ 931,255,353 $ 1,051,985,440 $943,117,696 Transactions 148,052 143,354 132,116 Daily Averages Volume 2.3 million 2.3 million 2.1 million Value $44.3 million $52.6 million $44.9 million Transactions 7,050 7,168 6,291 Year-to-date Statistics 2026 2025 % Change Volume 357,162,050 280,045,147 +27.5 Value $ 8,001,988,626 $6,154,279,729 +30.0 Transactions 1,232,314 765,452 +61.0 Daily Averages Volume 1.9 million 1.5 million +27.5 Value $42.6 million $32.7 million +30.0 Transactions 6,555 4,072 +61.0 Montreal Exchange September 2026 August 2026 September 2025 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 25,783,408 22,933,379 19,774,523 Open Interest (Contracts) 37,011,985 36,892,893 30,757,922 Year-to-date Statistics 2026 2025 % Change Volume (Contracts) 205,373,725 174,563,536 17.6% Open Interest (Contracts) 37,011,985 30,757,922 20.3% *Includes NEX The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. All figures are as of September 30, 2026. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all September trades are finalized. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections. ^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto. About TMX Group (TSX: X) TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, TMX Australia Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore, Vienna and Sydney. For more information about TMX Group, visit . Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup. For more information please contact:

Catherine Kee

Head of Media Relations

TMX Group

416-671-1704

[email protected]



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