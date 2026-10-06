MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Stagwell Launches New Global Media Agency, Stagwell Media

NEW YORK, Oct 6, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW), the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI, today announced the launch of Stagwell Media, its global media agency that delivers performance built to unlock ambition.







The name Stagwell Media marks a new approach to media building on the Assembly agency, bringing together its performance heritage and ecosystem expertise while debuting a new agile, integrated model powered by next generation agentic technology, Stagwell's Machine OS. Designed for the rapidly changing media landscape, Stagwell Media delivers performance with the speed, flexibility and intelligence required to succeed in a world where brands must engage priority audiences while influencing the agentic systems that shape discovery, recommendation and activation transforming media into a more connected and adaptive growth engine, the agency empowers brands to unlock greater ambition and drive stronger business results.

"The traditional media agency model wasn't built for the future of media. Stagwell Media is. We saw a gap in the market for a different model and a new way to do media. By combining superior technology, deep media expertise and agility, we help brands to adapt faster, reach audiences more effectively and unlock growth," said Mark Penn, Chairman & CEO of Stagwell.

"Stagwell Media is built for a new era of marketing, one where brands need the agility to move faster, the integration to connect every touchpoint, and the technology to turn complexity into stronger performance. As Stagwell looks to disrupt the media landscape, Stagwell Media offers a superior combination of deep expertise, connected capabilities and technology built by media experts, for media experts," said Slavi Samardzija, Global Chair of Media & Commerce, Stagwell.

"The proposition of Stagwell Media reflects our belief that clients deserve a media partner built around their ambitions. By bringing together exceptional talent, integrated capabilities and a modern media model, Stagwell Media is designed to help brands navigate change with confidence and turn opportunity into stronger performance. I'm excited to lead the agency's next chapter and deliver even greater value for our clients," said Liz Rutgersson, CEO of Stagwell Media.

Stagwell Media will continue to be led by Liz Rutgersson, the recently appointed CEO with a global and US remit alongside a strong regional leadership team including Connie Chan, CEO, APAC; Bridget Hopkins, CEO, Europe; Alap Ghosh, CEO, India; Ravi Rao, CEO, MENA; and Kacper Klos, Global CEO of Digital Commerce, Poland. Stagwell Media operates across 50+ markets with clients including Lenovo, DP World, Mastercard and P&G.

Four principles define the agency's approach:

A more agile model, built on a simplified, integrated structure and powered by a new kind of multidisciplinary talent with hands-on senior leaders.Next-generation agentic technology, The Machine OS, designed by and for industry experts, to win on every platform.: Creativity and innovation, unified with media, driven by global capabilities with local expertise.New structures that reflect where your business is going.

Stagwell Media will leverage solutions from The Marketing Cloud and Stagwell Media Platform including The Media Machine, Stagwell Search+ and Stagwell Curate alongside advanced data, commerce capabilities and specialist talent. The global media agency will continue to partner with sister companies within Stagwell's Media & Commerce segment including Crispin, GALE, Goodstuff, Locaria, and Stagwell Owned Media to deliver more connected, intelligent and effective solutions that help clients unlock stronger business performance.

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About Stagwell Media

Stagwell Media is a global media agency that delivers performance to unlock ambition for brands on every platform. As part of Stagwell, the challenger network transforming marketing through AI, Stagwell Media is transforming media through an agile, integrated model that powers growth and helps brands navigate an evolving marketplace. Powered by next-generation agentic technology, including The Media Machine, its AI-native operating system, the agency accelerates optimization, maximizes media investment efficiency and drives higher-quality audience engagement. With more than 2,300 experts across 50+ markets, Stagwell Media delivers transformative results for leading global brands including Lenovo, DP World, Mastercard and P&G.

CONTACT:

Quinn Werner

[email protected]

SOURCE: Stagwell