MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) ComplianceQuest and Zolon PCS Selected to Modernize U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Enterprise Quality Management System

TAMPA, FLA., Oct 7, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - ComplianceQuest, a leading provider of AI-powered connected Quality, Risk and Compliance (QRC) systems, and Zolon PCS, a provider of secure, mission-focused IT services to federal agencies, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will modernize its enterprise quality management operations on the ComplianceQuest platform. The initiative will be delivered under the FDA Cloud Quality Management System Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA), a five-year agreement awarded to Zolon PCS as prime contractor, with ComplianceQuest as its platform partner.

Together, ComplianceQuest and Zolon PCS will help FDA implement a modern, secure, AI-enabled quality management solution built on the Salesforce FedRAMP Government Cloud platform. The solution is designed to strengthen compliance, improve consistency, streamline quality processes, and deliver greater insight across FDA's centers and offices.

The initiative will focus on four priorities:

Connected Quality Operations: Bringing document control, training, change, CAPA, audits, other key processes coupled with reporting to support consistent execution across the sites, functions, and organizational units. Trusted Data and Enterprise Visibility: Creating a centralized foundation for quality, risk and compliance data with end-to-end traceability and real-time insight across the agency. Intelligence and Automation: Applying AI and intelligent automation to accelerate investigations, surface relevant insights, identify emerging risks, and support better decisions. Secure, Scalable Federal Delivery: Combining a platform built to support large user populations, growing data volumes, and evolving regulatory requirements with Zolon PCS's federal expertise in cloud, cybersecurity, systems integration, and agile delivery.

The FDA initiative reflects a broader shift across regulated environments. As operational complexity, regulatory expectations, and quality data volumes grow, organizations are moving beyond individual quality processes toward connected, enterprise-wide approaches. ComplianceQuest's QRC platform is built for this model, unifying Quality, Risk and Compliance across Product, Quality, Manufacturing, People, Suppliers, and Customers on a single, connected system.

"Quality management is evolving from individual systems and processes toward connected enterprise platforms," said Prashanth Rajendran, CEO of ComplianceQuest. "We are proud to partner with Zolon PCS to support FDA's quality system modernization. This work highlights the growing need for technology that can meet the complexity, rigor, security, and evolving requirements of highly regulated environments."

"We are honored by FDA's confidence in our team and proud to support its vital public health mission," said Goutham Amarneni, President of Zolon PCS. "Modernizing quality management at this scale takes both the right platform and the right delivery partner. Together with ComplianceQuest, we are bringing FDA a secure, AI-enabled solution built for the rigor of federal operations."

About ComplianceQuest

ComplianceQuest is the leading AI-powered Quality, Risk and Compliance (QRC) system that connects product, manufacturing, people, and partner quality in a single system. Built on Salesforce, the platform delivers end-to-end visibility, AI-driven intelligence, and enterprise-scale execution, enabling organizations to prevent risk, ensure compliance by design, and turn quality into a driver of growth.

About Zolon PCS

Zolon PCS, LLC is a joint venture between Pioneer Corporate Services and Zolon Tech, Inc., delivering advanced, secure, and mission-focused IT services and consulting to federal agencies. For more information, visit href="" zolontec.

Media Contact

ComplianceQuest: [email protected] | 408-458-8343 |

SOURCE: ComplianceQuest