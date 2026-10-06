Qatar Participates In GCC Petroleum Cooperation Committee Meeting

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar participated in the 37th meeting of the GCC Petroleum Cooperation Committee, which took place in Bahrain's capital, Manama.

Qatar's delegation was led by His Excellency Minister of State for Energy Affairs Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi.

The meeting discussed various issues related to cooperation amongst the Gulf Cooperation Council's member states in the field of Petroleum. The meeting included a review of what has been achieved since the last meeting and affirmed the need for concerted efforts to meet challenges and attain common goals.

GCC Petroleum Cooperation Committee Qatar