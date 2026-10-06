UN Chief Calls For Gaza Ceasefire Ahead Of Oct 7 Anniversary

MENAFN - Jordan Times) UNITED NATIONS, United States - United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza ahead of the third anniversary of the October 7, 2023 war on Gaza.

“It is time for the ceasefire to become permanent. It is time to allow humanitarian assistance at scale. And it is time to respect international law,” Guterres said in a statement, calling for a“political path to lasting peace across the whole region.”

“Let this anniversary mark not only another year of mourning, but also a renewed determination to build a different future: one in which Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in peace and security, with their rights, dignity, and aspirations fulfilled,” Guterres said.

Guterres also said Palestinians in Gaza have faced a“massive loss of life, displacement and destruction.“Their suffering, too, demands an end, now,” Guterres said.

Israel's years-long military campaign in Gaza has killed more than 74,200 people according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, which is under Hamas' authority and whose figures are deemed reliable by the UN.

Guterres acknowledged that a brief ceasefire, announced by US President Donald Trump in October 2025,“brought some relief. But it has yet to deliver security, adequate humanitarian assistance or a credible path to recovery and peace.”

Israel, which still controls most of Gaza, refuses to withdraw its soldiers until Hamas' disarmament has been verified.

Hamas, for its part, has advocated for gradual disarmament rather than immediate and unilateral surrender of its arsenal.

Since the 2023 attacks, Israel has waged military attacks on several fronts, notably invading southern Lebanon to confront Hizbollah, the Islamist movement backed by Tehran, and launching war against Iran in late February alongside the United States.