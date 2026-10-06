In First, Ukraine Installs Nets On Kyiv Bridge After Russia Drone Attacks- AFP

MENAFN - Jordan Times) KYIV, Ukraine - Ukraine has for the first time begun installing nets on bridges in Kyiv, AFP journalists saw Tuesday, days after Moscow attacked river crossings in the capital with waves of drones.

Large nets had been hung along the sides of Kyiv's major North Bridge, one of those hit in Russian drone strikes in recent days.

It marked the first time such nets have been put up in the capital, mirroring measures widely deployed near the frontlines in eastern and southern Ukraine to protect transport routes from small explosive drones.

Since the start of Russia's military operations in February 2022, Kyiv has feared strikes on its eight main road and rail bridges, which are viewed as vital to the capital's logistics.

The strikes, which started last week, have caused traffic to be suspended repeatedly, triggering gridlock across the city of some three million people.

Kyiv now faces Russian strikes of an intensity unseen since March 2022, according to an AFP analysis of figures from the ACLED conflict monitor.