Labour Ministry, Aqaba University Hospital Partner To Create 100 Jobs

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Labour and Aqaba University Hospital (AUH) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to create 100 job opportunities for Jordanians in the southern governorates.

Supported by the National Employment Programme, the jobs will cover healthcare, technical, administrative and support roles, according to a Ministry of Labour statement.

Under the partnership, candidates will be recruited through the National Employment Platform,“Sajjil”.

To support the new hires, the National Employment Programme will subsidise workers' wages for six months.

In turn, the hospital has committed to hiring and training participants, providing them with Social Security coverage and retaining them after the subsidy period ends.

To prepare candidates for the new positions, the hospital has developed a“comprehensive” six-month training programme in co-operation with local and international partners.

The curriculum comprises three months of preparatory instruction, followed by three months of hands-on field training.