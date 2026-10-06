US Business Delegation Explores Investment Opportunities In Aqaba

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC) and the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) hosted a business delegation from the US Chamber of Commerce to present investment opportunities across the industrial, logistics, digital technology and tourism sectors in the economic zone.

Coordinated by the American Chamber of Commerce in Jordan (AmCham-Jordan), the visit brought together US corporate representatives with local decision-makers and private sector leaders to explore investment opportunities and strengthen commercial partnerships, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The visit formed part of a broader AmCham trade mission to the Kingdom, comprising more than 60 representatives from over 30 companies operating in energy, digital technology, artificial intelligence, ICT, water, infrastructure, transport, logistics, healthcare, agribusiness and financial services.

Delegates were briefed on Aqaba's business climate and its role as a regional gateway, with a focus on how US firms can leverage the coastal city's strategic location, transport connectivity, and industrial and digital infrastructure.

The itinerary included field visits to the Classic Fashion Apparel Industry factory, the vocational training facilities at the Aqaba National Vocational Training Complex, the Aqaba Digital Hub and the Aqaba port complex. The delegation reviewed industrial operations, workforce development programmes, digital infrastructure and maritime logistics.

ASEZA Chief Commissioner Shadi Majali welcomed the delegation, highlighting the zone's supportive business environment and its capacity to serve as a“competitive” platform for American investment and regional expansion.

Majali said Aqaba's location and connectivity, combined with Jordan's network of free trade agreements, offer investors access to regional and international markets. He noted that the Jordan-US Free Trade Agreement, in particular, provides a vital framework for investors seeking access to the US market while benefiting from Aqaba's strategic advantages.

He added that ASEZA offers a comprehensive, business-friendly environment supported by modern infrastructure and a single-window system for investment and business services.

ADC Chief Executive Officer Hussein Safadi emphasised that direct engagement with the US business community is vital to expanding investment ties and establishing long-term partnerships.

Safadi noted that Aqaba offers a growing portfolio of opportunities across key economic sectors, backed by strategic infrastructure, an integrated business ecosystem and a firm commitment to facilitating private sector ventures.

He added that ADC works closely with investors from the initial exploration phase through to project development, providing the support and co-ordination required to turn investment interest into viable, sustainable projects.

AmCham-Jordan Chairman Samer Judeh said the visit was a“key” highlight of the mission's Jordan itinerary, giving US business leaders first-hand insight into Aqaba's competitive advantages, including its port network, multimodal transport systems and strategic access to regional markets.