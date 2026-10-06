Time Is Running Out - Register Today For FILM & TAPE EXPO 2026 In Shenzhen

MENAFN - Market Press Release) Registration is now open for FILM & TAPE EXPO 2026, Asia's premier exhibition for functional films, adhesive tapes, advanced materials, and manufacturing technologies. Taking place from October 27-29, 2026, at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, the event will span 80,000 square meters and feature more than 1,200 exhibitors, over 30 technical forums, and 200+ new product launches. The exhibition serves as a key platform for companies and professionals seeking the latest innovations, technologies, and business opportunities across the global film and tape industry.

The event will bring together professionals from a wide range of sectors, including consumer electronics, automotive, semiconductors, lithium batteries, display technologies, die-cutting, printing, and packaging. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with leading global manufacturers, suppliers, and innovators representing every stage of the value chain, from raw materials and adhesives to coating, converting, and precision processing equipment.

New additions for this year's event include the Lightweight Materials Zone, Die-Cutting Zone, and ESG Materials Zone, alongside the returning New Energy Materials & Equipment Zone. These specialized areas will highlight the latest solutions for sustainability, advanced manufacturing, battery production, and energy storage applications. Visitors can also explore developments in optical films, thermal-management materials, semiconductor adhesives, battery components, and other emerging technologies shaping the future of advanced materials.

More than 3,000 international buyers from 52 countries and regions are expected to attend, with over 40 overseas buyer delegations already confirmed. Through the exhibition's Targeted Attendee Program (TAP), participants can benefit from pre-arranged business matching opportunities and one-on-one meetings with potential partners, suppliers, and decision-makers.

As part of Industrial Technology World Asia (ITWA), a larger industrial platform spanning 180,000 square meters and attracting more than 170,000 professional visitors, FILM & TAPE EXPO 2026 offers a unique opportunity for networking, knowledge exchange, and business growth. Supported by visa-free and transit-friendly travel policies, the event is expected to further strengthen international collaboration and drive innovation across the advanced materials and manufacturing sectors.