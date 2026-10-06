Rochester Electronics Launches Localized E-Commerce Experiences Across Key Global Markets

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Rochester Electronics today announced the launch of fully enabled e-commerce capabilities across its regional websites, allowing customers in key global markets to search for, source, and purchase authorized semiconductors in their local language. While Rochester's regional sites previously offered localized content and product information, they now support a complete end-to-end purchasing experience.

The newly upgraded platforms are now live in Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish (Mexico), French, German, Italian, and Polish, complementing Rochester's existing full e-commerce platforms in English, Chinese, Japanese, and Korean (South Korea).

Customers can now complete transactions directly through their local sites, simplifying sourcing, improving efficiency, and reducing processing time.

Each site delivers a consistent global experience tailored to regional requirements, including localized language support, content, and pricing visibility.

The Rochester Electronics' regional sites include:

Germany – Italy – France – Poland – Mexico – Brazil –

Key e-commerce capabilities include:

Sourcing & Discovery

Advanced product search, filtering, and alternative part recommendations List management tools, including Bill of Materials (BOM) support, for efficient sourcing and streamlined purchasing workflows

Inventory & Procurement

Visibility into available and future inventory Product availability and TLS360TM lifecycle management

Order & Account Management

Order status and shipment tracking Downloadable invoices and documentation Personalized account management (billing, shipping, payment terms) One-click reorder functionality Secure checkout with major credit cards

Customers also have access to an expanded library of catalogs, white papers, and webinar content.

This expansion reflects Rochester Electronics' continued investment in digital commerce, combining its semiconductor inventory and lifecycle expertise with a consistent global buying experience tailored to regional markets.

Since its founding in 1981, Rochester has remained focused on providing customers with reliable access to semiconductor solutions and support worldwide.

About Rochester Electronics

Rochester Electronics is the world's largest continuous source of semiconductors–100% authorized by over 70 leading semiconductor manufacturers.

As an original manufacturer stocking distributor, Rochester has over 15 billion devices in stock encompassing more than 200,000-part numbers, providing the world's most extensive range of end-of-life (EOL) semiconductors and broadest range of active semiconductors.

As a licensed semiconductor manufacturer, Rochester has manufactured over 20,000 device types. With over 12 billion die in stock, Rochester has the capability to manufacture over 70,000 device types.

Rochester offers a full range of manufacturing services, including Design, Wafer Storage and Processing, Assembly, Test, and Reliability, providing single solutions through to full turnkey manufacturing.

Rochester is the Semiconductor Lifecycle Solution. No other company compares to the breadth of Rochester's product selection, value-added services, and manufacturing solutions.

With direct sales and support staff in all major markets, complemented by a network of regional and global authorized channel partners, we aim to meet your needs over the phone or via our e-commerce platforms anytime, anywhere.

For more information, visit:

If you would like more information about this topic, please email Tracey Corbitt, Rochester Electronics Director, Global Marketing ...

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