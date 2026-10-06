Illumynt Launches Talorem®, Bringing Engineering Rigor To Smarter Technology Reuse

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- illumynt, a technology-driven lifecycle management company serving AI infrastructure, hyperscale, OEM and enterprise environments, today announced the launch of, its proprietary technology platform designed to bring greater precision, intelligence and recovery value to the management of advanced computing assets.

Talorem is illumynt's proprietary technology platform for engineering-grade testing, refurbishment, recovery, grading and asset intelligence at scale. As the technology foundation behind illumynt's advanced computing lifecycle operations, Talorem brings together OEM-grade testing and qualification, clean room component recovery, centralized grading infrastructure and analytics to create greater intelligence at every stage of the asset lifecycle-enabling faster processing, more accurate grading and higher recovery value.

“Talorem represents how we believe technology lifecycle management needs to evolve,” said Jörg Herbarth, CEO of illumynt.“The more precisely we can identify, test and understand an asset, the better decisions we can make about its next use-and the more value we can recover for our customers.”

The Engineering Rigor Behind Smart Reuse

As infrastructure becomes more complex and refresh cycles accelerate, traditional approaches to IT asset disposition can be limited by manual processes, generalized testing and incomplete asset data. Talorem applies engineering-grade methodology and standardized processes to determine whether technology should be redeployed, repaired, remarketed, harvested for high-value components or responsibly recycled.

Just as importantly, Talorem creates structured asset data throughout the process. As more equipment is processed, that intelligence builds over time, creating more accurate benchmarks, supporting more defensible recovery pricing and enabling lifecycle decisions grounded in observed asset performance rather than assumptions.

Built for the Economics of Advanced Computing

For hyperscalers, OEMs and enterprises, the economics of technology disposition are changing. Hardware is becoming more specialized, individual components can retain significant value even when a larger system reaches end of life, and accurate testing and grading can materially affect decisions around reuse, resale and recovery.

Talorem is built around that reality, combining engineering discipline with asset intelligence to help organizations understand not simply what an asset is, but what it can still do and what it is still worth.

“Circularity is increasingly an engineering and data challenge, not simply a logistics challenge,” Herbarth added.“Talorem gives us the ability to make smarter reuse and recovery decisions at scale while giving our customers greater visibility into the condition and value of their technology.”

About illumynt

illumynt is a technology-driven lifecycle management company helping organizations maximize the value of complex IT and advanced computing infrastructure. Through engineering-grade diagnostics, repair, component recovery, secure processing and asset intelligence, illumynt helps hyperscalers, OEMs and enterprises extend technology lifecycles, recover greater value and make more informed infrastructure decisions.

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