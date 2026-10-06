Corpay Cross-Border Extends Exclusive Partnership With WBSC

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Corpay, Inc.*, (NYSE: CPAY) a global leader in corporate payments, is pleased to announce that Corpay's Cross-Border business has entered into a long-term agreement to extend their successful and exclusive collaboration as the Official Foreign Exchange (FX) Payments Provider of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC).

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Since 2022, Corpay Cross-Border has delivered a range of corporate foreign exchange payment solutions to the WBSC, the international governing body for Baseball/Softball. With this multi-year extension, the WBSC and their members around the globe will continue to benefit from Corpay's comprehensive currency risk management solutions and award-winning global payments platform.

“Over the past four years, we've had the privilege of serving as the Official FX Payments Provider for the WBSC,” said Brad Loder, Chief Marketing Officer, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions.“We take great pride in the trust the WBSC has placed in us, and we are thrilled to extend this partnership for multiple years. Our team looks forward to continuing to support the WBSC with its FX and cross-border payment needs as the organization continues to grow the sport of Baseball/Softball globally, including their participation as official medal disciplines at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.”

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with Corpay, whose expertise and reliability have provided tremendous value to the WBSC and our members around the world,” WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari said.“As an international sports federation operating across multiple continents and currencies, having a trusted partner that simplifies cross-border payments and helps manage foreign exchange risk is essential. This renewed agreement reflects the strength of our collaboration and our shared commitment to supporting the continued growth and global popularity of international Baseball/Softball.”

About Corpay

Corpay (NYSE: CPAY), the Corporate Payments and Expense Management Company, is an S&P 500 company with three primary B2B solution sets. Spend Management, provides corporate and virtual card programs and automates procure-to-pay. Cross-Border converts foreign currencies and establishes foreign bank accounts. Vehicle Solutions, controls fuel, tolls, parking and related vehicle spend. With Corpay, the more a business controls, the less it spends. To learn more, visit .

About World Baseball Softball Confederation

Headquartered in Pully, Switzerland -- adjacent to Lausanne, the Olympic Capital -- the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) is the international governing body for the sport of Baseball/Softball including all the related disciplines. The WBSC has 207 National Federation and Associate Members in 142 countries and territories across Asia, Africa, Americas, Europe and Oceania, which represent a united Baseball/Softball sports movement that encompasses over 65 million athletes and attracts approximately 150 million fans to stadiums worldwide annually.

The WBSC governs all international competitions involving official National Teams including the WBSC Premier12 and Baseball World Cups (U-12, U-15, U-18, U-23 and Women's), Softball World Cups, (U-15 Women's, U-18 Women's, U-18 Men's, U-23 Men's, Women's and Men's), and official disciplines Baseball5 (Senior and Youth World Cups) and E-Sports as well as Baseball, Softball and Baseball5 events at the Olympic Games. The WBSC sanctions the World Baseball Classic.

*“Corpay” in this document primarily refers to the Cross-Border Division of Corpay, Inc. Link> a full listing of the companies that are part of Corpay Cross-Border is available here: businesswire/ct/CT?id=smartlink&url=https%3A%2F%2F%2Fcompliance&esheet=54613804&newsitemid=20261006279113&lan=en-US&anchor=https%3A%2F%2F%2Fcompliance&index=3&md5=359d0ed4e93bc903ec4892e9d2384ac7" rel="nofollow" shape="rect"> id="mmgallerylink">View source version on businesswire:

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