New Mountain Capital Opens Abu Dhabi Office In ADGM, Strengthening Long-Term Commitment To The Region

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- New Mountain Capital, LLC (the“Firm” or“New Mountain”), a leading growth-oriented alternative investment firm headquartered in New York, today announced the establishment of New Mountain Capital Middle East Limited in the ADGM, the international financial center of Abu Dhabi, having received regulatory approval from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) to conduct regulated activities. The opening of the office reflects the firm's continued commitment to deepening client relationships and growing its investor base in the GCC region.

The Abu Dhabi office will be led by Shehreyar Hameed, who recently joined New Mountain as a Managing Director after decades of alternative investment experience and coverage of the region. Shehreyar was most recently with Blackstone and had prior roles with both J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Goldman Sachs, all with a focus on Gulf regional coverage. He shares responsibility for the Gulf regional investor coverage with Patrick O'Dolan, Managing Director, who is based in New Mountain's London office.

Adam Weinstein, President & Chief Operating Officer of New Mountain, commented,“Opening our office in the ADGM marks an important milestone for New Mountain and reflects our long-term commitment to the Gulf region. We have been privileged to work with many leading investors in the region for years, and establishing a local presence will allow us to deepen those relationships while building new partnerships over time.” He added,“We believe our long-standing focus on defensive growth industries-businesses that combine a cyclical resilience with sustainable long-term growth-aligns well with the long-term objectives of investors both in the Gulf and around the world.”

David Coquillette, New Mountain's New York-based Head of Business Development, and Patrick O'Dolan commented, "We began building institutional relationships in the Gulf region more than 20 years ago, and today we work with dozens of partners across the region.” They added,“This new office enables us to strengthen those connections and enhance our long-term presence with our clients based in the Gulf.”

Shehreyar Hameed shared,“I am excited to join New Mountain Capital and honored to be appointed Senior Executive Officer of New Mountain Capital Middle East Limited.” He added,“New Mountain's track record of producing industry-leading returns in 'defensive growth' businesses positions us well for continued success in the Middle East. I am looking forward to partnering with Patrick to take our business to the next level.”

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer, ADGM, said,“New Mountain Capital's decision to establish its regional presence in ADGM reinforces Abu Dhabi's growing role as a global capital hub connecting international investment firms with long-term opportunities across the region and beyond. We are pleased to welcome New Mountain Capital to our vibrant ecosystem and look forward to supporting its continued engagement with regional investors through our internationally recognized regulatory framework, progressive ecosystem and strategic location.”

Founded in 1999, New Mountain has approximately $60 billion in assets under management across its private equity, credit and net lease investment strategies. Since inception, the firm has focused on building great businesses across a range of carefully selected, non-cyclical sectors and has delivered a consistent track record of strong performance. While establishing a presence in Abu Dhabi to facilitate client relationships, New Mountain's investment activity will remain focused on defensive-growth middle-market companies based in North America.

About New Mountain Capital

New Mountain Capital is a New York-based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth, rather than excessive risk, as it pursues long-term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, strategic equity, credit, and net lease real estate funds with nearly $60 billion in assets under management. New Mountain seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the value of these companies. For more information, visit: .

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