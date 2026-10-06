Cvent Accelerate Dubai 2026 Convenes Region's Event, Marketing And Hospitality Leaders To Advance AI-Powered Growth And...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Cvent, a leading provider of event, marketing and hospitality technology solutions, brought together 400 event, marketing and hospitality leaders to Cvent Accelerate Dubai 2026 at InterContinental Dubai Festival City for its fourth edition. One of the region's leading gatherings for events industry professionals, Cvent Accelerate Dubai has earned its reputation as the place where the industry's most pressing challenges are met with real answers and actionable ideas.

Across keynotes, panels, breakout sessions, and hands-on technology experiences, attendees explored a clear shift: events are no longer a support function; they are a primary growth channel. AI and connected data can turn event interactions into business intelligence, linking presence to pipeline and experience to outcomes across marketing, sales, and customer success.

“Events can be one of the MICE industry's strongest engines for growth, but only when professionals can connect experience to outcomes. AI and connected data give planners, marketers, and hospitality teams new ways to understand engagement, make more informed decisions, and demonstrate event-led growth. Events like Cvent Accelerate bring these professionals together to learn from one another and turn that potential into practical action. By sharing ideas and applying technology with purpose, the industry can strengthen its impact while keeping human connection at the heart of every event,” said Gokul Bajaj, Country Head, UAE, Cvent.

CventIQTM, the AI engine that powers the Cvent platform, was featured in discussions and technology experiences throughout the event. Attendees explored how AI can support planning, venue sourcing, audience engagement, and performance measurement, with human expertise guiding the decisions that matter.

Three Strategic Themes That Shaped the Day

AI-Powered Event-Led Growth "The Cvent Perspective - The Era of AI: Why the Rules of Performance Have Changed" and "The AI Advantage: 6 Predictive AI Strategies for Planners, Marketers & Hoteliers" set the tone, while the breakouts "What's Now & Next with Cvent: An AI Focus" and "The Event Clinic: Driving Results with Event Tech" connected those ideas to practical event work.

Human Connection & Experience Design "Designing Better Event Journeys: How Intentional Design Shapes Memorable Event Experiences" looked at the role intentional experience design plays in building trust and creating meaningful engagement that lasts beyond the event itself.

The Commercial Evolution of MICE For hospitality professionals, "The Operational Advantage: Delivering Better Events at Scale" and "Inside High-Performing Hotels: What Separates the Region's Best Commercial Teams?" examined how hospitality leaders are using technology, data, and smarter experiences to drive real business outcomes.

The fourth edition also marked Cvent Accelerate Dubai's first chapter under Cvent's new brand identity, introduced at Cvent CONNECT US 2026. The rebrand signals a company that has grown into its own authority: sharper, more direct, and clear about what it stands for. It is built around the Presence Premium TM, the organising idea that defines Cvent's view of what events can deliver and why events belong at the center of every organization's growth strategy. As AI makes digital content faster and cheaper to produce, the value of genuine human presence is rising; this is the Presence Premium. Research commissioned by Cvent and conducted by Forrester Consulting found that 70% of business leaders say events matter more in an AI-saturated world, while separate Cvent research fielded by Censuswide found 81% said audience trust increased after an in-person experience. To make that future real, one where AI powers every event interaction and human presence delivers outcomes no digital channel can replicate, Cvent has committed to investing more than $1 billion in technology, AI and product innovation between 2026 and 2029, a commitment directed squarely at giving industry professionals the platform, intelligence and capability to lead what comes next.

About Cvent

Cvent builds technology to power the highest performing events on the planet. With its purpose-built and AI-powered platform, data insights, unrivaled ecosystem, and deep expertise, Cvent helps its customers deliver real event outcomes.

Cvent gives event professionals the technology to run in-person, virtual, and hybrid events of any size, marketers the solutions to deliver event-led growth, and hotels, venues, and destinations a leading global marketplace to win and keep business. With intelligent tools across the event lifecycle, real-time analytics, personalized attendee experiences, and $20B+ in group business sourced through the ecosystem annually, Cvent delivers the AI-driven technology, insight, and scale customers need to power high-performing events and better outcomes.

445,000+ users across 34,000+ organizations rely on Cvent. With enterprise-grade security and compliance, hundreds of industry accolades, leading customer satisfaction, 8M+ events managed, and its third consecutive year as a GartnerMagic QuadrantTM Leader for Event Marketing and Management Platforms, customers around the world trust Cvent to deliver when it matters most. Learn more at

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