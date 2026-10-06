Toll Brothers Announces Everstead Now Open In Cary, North Carolina

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New luxury townhome community offers spacious Toll Brothers designs in a prestigious location

CARY, N.C., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its Everstead community in Cary, North Carolina. The community features oversized luxury townhomes designed for low-maintenance living in one of North Carolina's most desirable areas, conveniently located near Roberts Road and Bowerbrook Lane in Cary. Pre-model sales are now open by appointment from an offsite sales center in nearby Morrisville.









Everstead offers four stunning townhome designs with contemporary exteriors, spacious layouts, and rooftop terraces. Floor plans begin at approximately 3,200 square feet and include up to 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and 2-car garages. Homes are priced from the low $700,000s.

Located in the prestigious town of Cary, Everstead provides access to the top-rated Wake County Public School System, nearby Research Triangle Park, and exceptional shopping and dining in downtown Cary and Apex. Homeowners will enjoy an exclusive community park, lawn care included, and flexible home designs featuring versatile lofts, flex rooms, guest suites, multiple outdoor living spaces, and ample storage space.









Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

"Everstead offers a rare opportunity for spacious, luxury townhome living in an exceptional location with sophisticated home designs and amenities designed for elevated everyday living,” said Ted Pease, Division President of Toll Brothers in Raleigh. "We are excited to welcome home shoppers to experience this community firsthand and explore the townhome designs that reflect the quality and craftsmanship of Toll Brothers."









For more information on Everstead by Toll Brothers, visit TollBrothers.com/NC or call 844-840-5263.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

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Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)