Media Advisory -- Exclusive Screening: MADD Canada And MPI Bring New School Program To Manitoba Schools
|Date:
|October 8, 2026 at 9:30 A.M.
|Location:
|West Kildonan Collegiate, 101 Ridgecrest Ave, Winnipeg MB R2V 4T6
|Guests:
| Maria Campos, MPI Vice President & Chief Customer and Product Officer
Mady Robak, daughter of Martin Robak
Trisha Dosaj, MADD Canada National President
Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer
MADD Winnipeg Volunteers
This year's presentations include a new film, Trapped, which follows Gabe, a young man whose reckless decision leaves him trapped - both in a vehicle and in the consequences of his actions. The School Program presentations also include real victim stories, including that of Manitoba victim Martin Robak, who was killed in an impaired driving crash in 2018. Martin's daughter, Mady, will be onsite to share her story.
Schools can choose the format that best meets their needs: traditional assembly, classroom, or virtual presentations. A new interactive quiz gives students an opportunity to test their knowledge and learn more about impaired driving. Following the presentation, each school receives a School Kit which includes an Educators' Guide along with additional resources to help teachers continue the conversation about sober driving throughout the school year.
For more information on MADD Canada's School Program, check out: maddyouth.ca/school-program/.
For more information or to RSVP for the event, contact:
Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 223 or ...
Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment