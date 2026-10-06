Media Advisory -- Exclusive Screening: MADD Canada And MPI Bring New School Program To Manitoba Schools

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OAKVILLE, Ontario, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada and Provincial Sponsor Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) are marking the start of the Manitoba tour of the 2026–2027 MADD Canada School Program, with a special screening for students at West Kildonan Collegiate in Winnipeg. Road crashes are a leading cause of death among Canadian youth, with alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs involved in more than half of these crashes. Education and awareness can help young people recognize the risks and make informed choices. MADD Canada's one-hour School Program presentations for students in Grades 7 through 12 deliver strong messages about the impacts of impaired driving and encourage youth to make safe choices. Media are invited to attend the special screening and speak with guests, students and staff.

Date: October 8, 2026 at 9:30 A.M. Location: West Kildonan Collegiate, 101 Ridgecrest Ave, Winnipeg MB R2V 4T6 Guests: Maria Campos, MPI Vice President & Chief Customer and Product Officer

Mady Robak, daughter of Martin Robak

Trisha Dosaj, MADD Canada National President

Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer

MADD Winnipeg Volunteers



This year's presentations include a new film, Trapped, which follows Gabe, a young man whose reckless decision leaves him trapped - both in a vehicle and in the consequences of his actions. The School Program presentations also include real victim stories, including that of Manitoba victim Martin Robak, who was killed in an impaired driving crash in 2018. Martin's daughter, Mady, will be onsite to share her story.

Schools can choose the format that best meets their needs: traditional assembly, classroom, or virtual presentations. A new interactive quiz gives students an opportunity to test their knowledge and learn more about impaired driving. Following the presentation, each school receives a School Kit which includes an Educators' Guide along with additional resources to help teachers continue the conversation about sober driving throughout the school year.

For more information on MADD Canada's School Program, check out: maddyouth.ca/school-program/.



For more information or to RSVP for the event, contact:

Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 223 or ...

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or ...