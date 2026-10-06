Bimini Capital Management To Announce Third Quarter 2026 Results

Earnings Conference Call Details

About Bimini Capital Management, Inc.

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. operates in three business segments through its wholly owned subsidiaries and an 80% ownership stake in Tom Johnson Investment Management, LLC (“TJIM”).

Through our wholly owned subsidiary, Bimini Advisors Holdings, LLC ("Bimini Advisors"), we serve as the external manager of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. ("Orchid"). Orchid is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (NYSE: ORC). Orchid is managed to earn returns on the spread between the yield on its assets and its costs, including the interest expense on the funds it borrows. As Orchid's external manager, Bimini Advisors receives management fees and expense reimbursements for managing Orchid's investment portfolio and day-to-day operations. Pursuant to the terms of the management agreement, Bimini Advisors provides Orchid with its management team, including its officers, along with appropriate support personnel. Bimini Advisors is at all times subject to the supervision and oversight of Orchid's board of directors and has only such functions and authority as are delegated to it.

Bimini Advisors also owns an 80% ownership stake in TJIM. TJIM manages over $1.7 billion in regulatory assets under management across equity, fixed income, and balanced strategies. Operating as a fiduciary, TJIM provides discretionary portfolio management centered on fundamental research, high-quality security selection, and continuous risk oversight.

We also manage the portfolio of our wholly owned subsidiary, Royal Palm Capital, LLC (“Royal Palm”). Royal Palm is managed with an investment strategy similar to that of Orchid.

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. and its subsidiaries are headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.