Sinclair And New Media To Launch The National Press

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New subscription digital news brand will showcase reporting from local newsrooms in over 60 markets to a national audience

BALTIMORE, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sinclair, Inc. and New Media today announced The National Press. This new subscription digital news brand will bring reporting from 1,200 of Sinclair's local journalists in over 60 content centers across the country to a national audience. Built on the premise that local journalism offers a unique insight into American life, The National Press will launch on Substack with free and paid subscription tiers, and will also distribute programming through YouTube, podcast networks, and social platforms.

Before it's a national story, it's a local story, and The National Press will draw on the expertise of Sinclair journalists who best know the communities, people, and institutions behind the headlines. The partnership with New Media, a digital media company founded by former journalists and producers at The Free Press, will bring consequential local stories to a broader audience, connect what's happening, and add context that goes beyond the daily headline.

“Our journalists cover the communities where national stories begin,” said Scott Livingston, Senior Vice President of News at Sinclair.“They know the people, the institutions and the history behind these stories. The National Press will give that reporting national reach without losing the local knowledge that makes it valuable.”

In a recent Pew Research Center survey, 71% of Americans said they trust local journalists to report the news accurately. The National Press is built on that rare foundation of trust. Every day, it will bring together the most important local reporting from across America, giving viewers and readers a clearer picture of the forces shaping the country, often long before the rest of the nation catches on.

“Sinclair's newsrooms produce distinctive reporting every day. The National Press gives that work a new destination and creates a direct relationship with audiences,” said Kevin Cotlove, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer at Sinclair. "It extends the reach and value of our journalism while building a new business around one of Sinclair's core strengths.”

Launch Programming

Led by award-winning journalist and broadcaster Lyndsay Keith, The National Press will debut three original programs:



The National Press: A daily morning program hosted by Keith that goes directly to Sinclair reporters covering the stories shaping the day.

The National Story: A weekly deep dive that follows one consequential story beyond the headline. The National Debate: A weekly conversation centered on informed, good-faith disagreement.

Alex Chitty, Founder of New Media, said,“The news business is changing fast, and New Media is helping journalism thrive at the scale of the individual creator and for the biggest and most forward-thinking brands in news. They don't get much bigger or more forward-thinking than Sinclair.”

The National Press is designed for inboxes, phones, podcasts, video, and the web: fast enough for the daily news cycle and substantial enough to leave viewers with a better understanding of what is happening – and why it matters. Subscribers will also receive a daily briefing of the most important local stories shaping America, delivered directly to their inbox every morning.

For more information, visit thenationalpress.com.

About the Shows:

The National Press

Every weekday morning, The National Press draws on thousands of reporters to find stories before they hit national headlines. Our network of reporters covers courtrooms, statehouses, school districts and breaking news in communities across the country. They know the people, the history and the details that can disappear once a story is viewed from hundreds of miles away. Hosted by multi-award winner Lyndsay Keith, The National Press brings those reporters into one national conversation, covering politics, technology, culture, business, public life and the stories emerging from communities across America. Before it's a national story, it's a local story.

The National Story

Some stories need more than a headline. Each week, The National Story takes one consequential story and stays with it long enough to understand what really happened, how we got there and where it may lead. The people who know the story best help tell it: the reporters who uncovered it, the people living through it and the experts who can make sense of the larger forces at work. That might mean returning to a story the national conversation moved past too quickly, examining one that has been misunderstood, or bringing national attention to reporting that deserves a much wider audience. The National Story gives you the history and reporting that rarely fits into the daily news cycle. One story. The people who know it best.

The National Debate

America has no shortage of arguments. Good ones are harder to find. Each week, The National Debate takes a consequential question raised by our reporting and gives two thoughtful people with genuinely different views the time to make their case. The conversation begins with the facts of the story, then goes where the disagreement actually is: what the evidence means, what should happen next and where the two sides may have more in common than the national conversation suggests. There are no teams to root for and no winner to declare. The goal is to make the argument clearer, surface the strongest case on each side and give viewers enough information to reach their own conclusions. Because disagreement can tell us something, when we actually listen to it. Hear the debate. Make up your own mind.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 178 television stations in 79 markets affiliated with all major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel, the premium destination for tennis enthusiasts; and multicast networks CHARGE, Comet, ROAR, and The Nest. Sinclair's content portfolio includes AMP Media, which produces a growing slate of original programming across multiple platforms. For more information, please visit .

About New Media

New Media is a new type of media company. We build businesses around independent journalists and quality creators. We give legacy newsrooms access to the creator economy and vice versa. We build subscription businesses, sell sponsorships, and open doors for ambitious international reporting. We produce everything from podcasts and documentaries to livestreams and events. Founded in 2026, our team includes veterans of The Free Press, VICE, The Economist, Vox, The Washington Post, the Heterodox Academy, Straight Arrow News, The New York Times, and more. We are based in Los Angeles and New York.

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Media Contacts

Sinclair: Jessica Bellucci | ...

New Media: David Shane | ...a