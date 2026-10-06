MB General Contracting Highlights Excavation And Site Preparation Services In St. James And Rolla

Recent Commercial Excavation project in the St James MO area

Site Preparation Services in St James MO

Missouri contractor provides building pad preparation, footing excavation, clearing and grading for homeowners, builders and rural property owners.

ST. JAMES, MO, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MB General Contracting is highlighting its excavation and site preparation services for property owners planning construction and land improvement projects in St. James, Rolla and surrounding Phelps County communities.The locally owned company handles the ground work needed before construction can begin, including clearing, earthmoving, building pad preparation, basement and footing excavation, and rough and finish grading. Projects include sites for homes, garages, shops, barns and additions.Preparing Properties for ConstructionSite preparation involves more than digging or leveling a piece of land. Access, slope, drainage and the placement of a planned structure all affect the work required. Assessing these conditions before excavation helps establish the scope of the project and coordinate the next stages of construction.MB General Contracting offers free on-site estimates, allowing property owners to discuss their plans and have the site evaluated before work begins. The company also provides utility trenching and the movement or removal of dirt, rock and fill material.Related Services for Site DevelopmentFor projects requiring additional improvements, MB General Contracting provides land and brush clearing, driveway grading, drainage work, retaining walls and concrete installation. These related services allow property owners to discuss multiple phases of a project with one contractor.The company also handles pond excavation and cleanouts, along with demolition and debris removal where existing structures or materials need to be cleared.Homeowners, builders and landowners seeking excavation or site preparation in St. James, Rolla or nearby communities can call or text (573) 728-2550 or visit /excavating to request a free on-site estimate.About MB General ContractingMB General Contracting is a locally owned contractor based in St. James, Missouri. The company provides excavation, site work, land clearing, grading, drainage, retaining walls, utility installation and concrete services throughout Phelps County and surrounding communities.Media ContactMatthew BuhlingerMB General Contracting(573) 728-2550...

Matthew Buhlinger

MB General Contracting

+1 573-728-2550

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MB General Contracting Highlights Excavation and Site Preparation Services in St. James and Rolla News Provided By Premier Artificial Turf October 06, 2026, 18:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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