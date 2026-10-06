ARC Launch Brings More Than 100 Church Planters And Leaders Together For Training In California

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The two-day ARC Launch event at Daybreak Church provided church planting training, leadership insights, and resources for pastors and ministry leaders.

CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- More than 100 potential church planters, pastors, ministry leaders, and partners gathered at Daybreak Church in Carlsbad, California, September 1-2 for ARC Launch, a two-day training event from the Association of Related Churches (ARC) focused on preparing leaders to launch and strengthen local churches.

Hosted by Daybreak Church and pastors Jason and Corri Graves, the event welcomed leaders from across the country for sessions covering key areas of church planting, from building a launch team and developing a church brand to funding, church governance, weekend services, and spiritual leadership.

ARC Launch is designed primarily for potential church planters preparing for the process of starting a church. Existing pastors, campus pastors, and ministry leaders also attend the training to gain practical tools and insights that can be applied within established churches.

The California event featured pastors and ministry leaders with experience across different areas of church planting and leadership.

Kyle Veach, pastor of Discover Church in San Marcos, California, led sessions on creating buy-in and recruiting for a strong launch. Jason Laird, pastor of Citizens Church in Franklin, Tennessee, ARC church plant 1,108, spoke on building a brand people can believe in and establishing a digital marketing ground game.

Other sessions included funding the vision with Marc Poland of Discover Church in Philadelphia; growth track and church government with Kyle Turner of Kingdom City Church in Kansas City, Missouri; and marriage leadership with Jimmy and Irene Rollins, founders of Two Equals One marriage coaching.

Attendees also heard from Will Chung of Beloved Church on stewarding the spiritual, Aaron Lindsey of Believe Church on creating an attractional weekend service, and Lou Martinez of Boundless Church on building portable church environments with excellence.

The two-day event concluded with commissioning and blessing led by Daybreak Church pastors Jason and Corri Graves.

Following the California gathering, ARC Launch will continue with upcoming training events in Birmingham, Alabama, on November 10-11, 2026, and Phoenix, Arizona, on January 26-28, 2027.

Potential church planters and other ministry leaders interested in attending an upcoming ARC Launch event can learn more and register at arcchurches/launch.

About the Association of Related Churches (ARC)

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) is a global family of churches and leaders committed to helping new churches launch and existing churches thrive. Since 2000, ARC has helped launch more than 1,200 churches globally while providing church planters and pastors with relationships, resources, training, and ongoing support.



Association of Related Churches

Association of Related Churches

+1 205.981.4566

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ARC Launch Brings More Than 100 Church Planters and Leaders Together for Training in California News Provided By Association of Related Churches, Association of Related Churches October 06, 2026, 18:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Religion



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