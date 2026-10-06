Brian Friedman is an honored guest presenter at Industry Dance Awards

Michael Dameski is being honored as Future Visionary at the 2026 Industry Dance Awards

12TH ANNUAL INDUSTRY DANCE AWARDS ANNOUNCES SPECIAL HONOREES KRISTA MILLER, MICHAEL DAMESKI AND TERRY TANSEY-SCHULKE

- Noah Lands, Founder of Dancers Against Cancer ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Industry Dance Awards (IDA), presented by Dancers Against Cancer, today announced this year's special honorees, recognizing influential members of the dance community for their impact as educators, artists and mentors. The 12th Annual Industry Dance Awards will take place Wednesday, October 21 at the historic Avalon Hollywood with the return of Tia Stokes as host. The annual celebration recognizes outstanding achievements in competitive dance while bringing together dancers, educators, choreographers and industry leaders from across the country.This year's honorees include professional dancer, educator and entrepreneur Krista Miller, who will receive the Dance Educator of the Year Award, presented by acclaimed choreographer Brian Friedman. Internationally recognized dancer and choreographer Michael Dameski will receive the Future Visionary Award, and award-winning choreographer, master teacher and studio owner Terry Tansey-Schulke will be honored with the Lifetime Legacy Award.This year's Stephen“tWitch” Boss Legacy Scholarship will be awarded to Ciara Hines, a versatile dancer, instructor and competition judge whose credits include season 17 of America's Got Talent. The scholarship recognizes individuals in the dance community for their artistic promise, contributions and commitment to continuing tWitch's legacy of dance, kindness and uplifting the arts. Allison Holker will present the honor.“Every year, the Industry Dance Awards celebrates the remarkable talent across our dance community and the unsung heroes who make it possible,” said Noah Lands, Executive Producer of the Industry Dance Awards and Founder of Dancers Against Cancer.“Krista, our Dance Educator of the Year, has given countless dancers the foundation to build real careers. Michael, our Future Visionary, is showing the next generation where their talent can take them. And Terry, our Lifetime Legacy honoree, has dedicated her life to this art form and has been a true champion for Dancers Against Cancer and the families we serve.”In addition to its special honors, the Industry Dance Awards will recognize the season's standout competitive dancers, studios and performances from across the country in categories spanning Jazz, Lyrical / Modern / Contemporary, Musical Theatre / Novelty / Character, Hip Hop, Open / Acro / Ballet, Tap, People's Choice, and more. IDA brings together participating national dance competitions to spotlight exceptional artistry and technical excellence from the competitive dance season.The 12th Annual Industry Dance Awards will stream live on Wednesday, Oct. 21 beginning at 6 p.m. PT at IndustryDanceAwards/Livestream. The Industry Dance Awards is the first night of a two-event celebration presented by Dancers Against Cancer, followed by the Gala of the Stars on Oct. 22 at The Beverly Hilton. Both evenings support Dancers Against Cancer's mission to provide direct financial assistance to dancers, dance educators and their families impacted by cancer.For the complete list of nominees and more, visit IndustryDanceAwards. For tickets, visit .Presented by Dancers Against Cancer, the Industry Dance Awards celebrates excellence across the dance community, bringing together performers, educators, innovators and industry leaders while supporting a greater philanthropic mission. The annual Industry Dance Awards at Avalon Hollywood recognizes exceptional achievements by competitive dancers and studios nationwide, while the following evening's Gala of the Stars expands the celebration to honor contributions to dance across television, film and entertainment and raise funds for dancers and families impacted by cancer.ABOUT DANCERS AGAINST CANCERDancers Against Cancer is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing direct financial assistance to dancers, dance educators and their families impacted by cancer. Supported by the dance community and its partners, DAC is committed to ensuring that no dancer faces cancer alone. Through events such as the Industry Dance Awards, Gala of the Stars, and Charity Golf Tournament, DAC has raised millions to help families in need and inspire hope within the global dance community.MEDIA CONTACTSChristy-Anne LopezHead of PR | Dancers Against Cancer...714-801-1986Tentpole GroupChristina CansecoMaddie Cuttler...

Christy-Anne Lopez

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12TH ANNUAL INDUSTRY DANCE AWARDS ANNOUNCES SPECIAL HONOREES KRISTA MILLER, MICHAEL DAMESKI AND TERRY TANSEY-SCHULKE News Provided By Dancers Against Cancer October 06, 2026, 18:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media



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