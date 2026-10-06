Auto Finance News Announces 2026 Auto Finance Excellence Award Recipients

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Kyle Birch of GM Financial to Receive Leadership Award; Cox Automotive, AmeriTrust Financial Technologies and Sixth Street Receive Awards.

- Kyle Birch, President, North America Operations, GM FinancialLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Auto Finance News will present the 2026 Auto Finance Excellence Awards today at the Auto Finance Summit 2026, recognizing executives and organizations for leadership, community service and significant achievements across the auto finance industry.The awards will be presented on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 12:30 p.m. PT at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas as part of Auto Finance Summit 2026, which runs Oct. 5-7.This year's honorees include Kyle Birch, president of North America Operations at GM Financial, who will receive the 2026 Leadership Award; Cox Automotive and Sixth Street, recipients of Deal Execution Awards; and AmeriTrust Financial Technologies, recipient of the Community Service Award.Leadership Award: Kyle Birch, GM FinancialBirch is being recognized for his longstanding contributions to GM Financial and the broader auto finance industry. After more than 28 years with GM Financial and its predecessor company, AmeriCredit Financial Services, Birch is preparing to retire at the end of 2026.Throughout his career, Birch has played an important role in shaping GM Financial's teams, capabilities, and relationships with dealers and customers.The Leadership Award recognizes industry leaders who have demonstrated outstanding performance, innovation, and lasting impact within auto finance.“Strong people, strong partnerships, and a shared commitment to customers have always been at the heart of what we do in auto finance.”- Kyle Birch, President, North America Operations, GM FinancialBirch will accept the award during the Auto Finance Excellence Awards Luncheon.Deal Execution Award: Cox AutomotiveCox Automotive will receive a Deal Execution Award for its acquisition of AI-powered customer data platform Fullpath, a transaction valued at approximately $500 million. The deal allows Cox Automotive to integrate Fullpath's marketing automation technology and customer data for dealers.Deal Execution Award: Sixth StreetSixth Street will receive a Deal Execution Award for its acquisition of Global Lending Services (GLS).The acquisition gives Sixth Street ownership of an established auto lending platform capable of generating billions of dollars in loans annually, rather than relying solely on purchasing auto receivables from third parties.GLS represented a sizable lending platform at the time the acquisition was announced in October 2025. As of Dec. 31, 2025, GLS had a $10.5 billion managed portfolio and approximately $9.8 billion in assets, according to KBRA. The platform provides additional potential for origination growth as Sixth Street deploys capital into the business.Community Service Award: AmeriTrust Financial TechnologiesAmeriTrust Financial Technologies will receive the Community Service Award for launching used vehicle leasing for military members through Military AutoSource, expanding vehicle financing and leasing access for members of the military community.For the first time in the 21-year history of the Auto Finance Excellence Awards, nine emerging industry executives will receive Rising Star awards to recognize next-generation auto finance leaders.Celebrating Excellence Across Auto FinanceThe Auto Finance Excellence Awards recognize the companies and executives making meaningful contributions to the auto finance industry. The 2026 awards will be presented during a plated luncheon attended by executives and industry professionals participating in Auto Finance Summit 2026.The luncheon will be hosted by JJ Hornblass, CEO of Auto Finance News, with sponsorship from Onbe.“We remain committed to recognizing the hard work put in by so many in auto finance with these awards,” Hornblass said.“And now with the Rising Star awards, we are recognizing the emerging leaders, too. We heartily congratulate each well-deserved winner.”For more information about the 2026 Auto Finance Excellence Awards, visit the Auto Finance Excellence Awards page.About Auto Finance NewsFounded in 1996, Auto Finance News is a source for news, data and analysis in the auto finance industry. Through its events, research and daily coverage, Auto Finance News connects and informs the executives shaping the future of auto lending and leasing.

April Tabor

Royal Media

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Auto Finance News Announces 2026 Auto Finance Excellence Award Recipients News Provided By Royal Media October 06, 2026, 18:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR



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