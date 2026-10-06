Network And Software Infrastructure Market Set For Rapid Expansion With 8.2% CAGR Through 2030

Network and Software Infrastructure Market Share

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The Business Research Company's Network And Software Infrastructure Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The network and software infrastructure sector has been experiencing significant growth, fueled by advancements in connectivity and urban technology development. As cities increasingly rely on smart technologies and data-driven operations, this market is set to expand steadily in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key factors influencing growth, regional insights, and the outlook for this vital industry.

Network and Software Infrastructure Market Size and Growth Forecast Through 2026

The network and software infrastructure market has seen strong expansion recently, growing from $15.04 billion in 2025 to an estimated $16.24 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This past growth has been supported by the broadening of urban broadband and fiber optic networks, the early deployment of IoT sensors in city environments, significant government investments in smart city initiatives, the rollout of 4G networks to improve connectivity, and the increasing construction of data center infrastructure.

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Looking ahead, the market is poised for continued robust growth, expected to reach $22.28 billion by 2030, with a slightly higher CAGR of 8.2%. The projected expansion is driven by several factors, including the adoption of standalone 5G and anticipated 6G technologies in urban areas, the widespread integration of edge computing within city infrastructure, autonomous mobility solutions, growing demand for real-time city analytics and automation, and modernization efforts focused on cyber resilience and secure infrastructure. Key trends shaping the market include edge-native distributed computing architectures for urban environments, software-defined networking for managing city-wide traffic flows, interoperable data exchange platforms for cross-agency coordination, adoption of zero-trust network security models in smart city systems, and hybrid cloud-edge integration to enable real-time municipal service delivery.

Understanding Network and Software Infrastructure and Its Role in Smart Cities

Network and software infrastructure refers to the combined hardware, software, and networking technologies that facilitate connectivity, data handling, application deployment, and communication within smart city frameworks. This integrated system supports efficient information exchange, ongoing monitoring, data analytics, and automation across urban IoT devices and information and communication technology (ICT) platforms. As a result, it enhances operational efficiency, optimizes resource management, and improves the delivery of services to citizens.

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Factors Propelling the Network and Software Infrastructure Market Forward

One of the primary drivers accelerating this market's growth is the rise in mobile data traffic. This term describes the volume of information transmitted through mobile networks via wireless communication, including activities like internet browsing, video streaming, and app usage on mobile devices. The surge in mobile data traffic is largely due to the increasing usage of high-bandwidth applications such as streaming services and cloud computing, which substantially raise data consumption levels on mobile networks. Network and software infrastructure solutions play a crucial role in managing this growth by improving connectivity, increasing capacity, efficiently routing data, and ensuring reliable high-speed network performance.

Supporting this trend, Ericsson AB, a leading telecommunications and networking technology firm based in Sweden, projected in November 2025 that the share of mobile data traffic carried over 5G networks would climb from 34% at the end of 2024 to 43% by the close of 2025, eventually reaching 83% by 2031. This rapid adoption and transition to 5G networks worldwide significantly contributes to the expanding demand for network and software infrastructure technologies.

Regional Overview of the Network and Software Infrastructure Market

In terms of regional market share, North America held the largest position in 2025 within the network and software infrastructure sector. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report includes comprehensive coverage of key geographic areas such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market dynamics.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Network And Software Infrastructure Market Set For Rapid Expansion With 8.2% CAGR Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 06, 2026, 18:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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