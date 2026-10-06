18 Construction Voted Best By Locals In Aventura And Miami

Commercial glass wall partition and floor-to-ceiling window buildout completed in an Aventura office suite.

Completed modern kitchen renovation featuring high-gloss taupe flat-panel cabinetry and a quartz waterfall island.

Kitchen remodel in progress with custom waterfall countertop installation and full-height cabinetry.

Custom bathroom renovation featuring a walk-in frameless glass shower, built-in teak bench, and wood vanity.

Luxury condominium kitchen remodel with white lacquer cabinetry, marble slab backsplash, and breakfast bar island.

Top-rated on Yelp and ServiceAgent, 18 Construction earns "Best by Locals" for premier kitchen and bathroom remodeling across Aventura and South Florida.

- Project Management Team, 18 ConstructionAVENTURA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AVENTURA, FL – October 6, 2026 – 18 Construction Kitchen and Bathroom Remodel Management Group LLC, a leading provider of custom home renovations and interior transformations in South Florida, is thrilled to announce a significant dual milestone: the company has been officially voted "Best by Locals" and recognized as a top-recommended contractor on both Yelp and ServiceAgent. This community-driven honor underscores the firm's long-standing dedication to design innovation, punctuality, and stress-free remodeling management for homeowners throughout Aventura, Miami Beach, and surrounding coastal enclaves.Since opening its doors in August 2018, 18 Construction has distinguished itself in South Florida's competitive construction market by combining licensed general contracting capabilities with hands-on project management. Built on transparent communication, precise scheduling, and master craftsmanship, the firm has become the premier choice for luxury condominium and single-family home renovations.Dedicated Local Remodeling Leadership Across South Florida Coastal EnclavesRenovating in South Florida requires specialized knowledge, from strict HOA condominium regulations and high-rise elevator scheduling to moisture-resistant material selection and structural compliance. Recognizing these challenges, 18 Construction provides end-to-end renovation oversight across key coastal and metropolitan communities:Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach & Golden Beach (Zip Code 33160): Delivering high-end condominium overhauls, open-concept luxury kitchen configurations, and resort-inspired primary bathrooms for oceanfront residences.Miami Beach (Zip Codes 33139, 33140, 33141) & Miami (33131): Specializing in modern interior architectural upgrades, custom cabinetry installations, and space-maximizing layouts tailored to vibrant urban lifestyles.Hallandale Beach (Zip Code 33009) & Hollywood: Providing rapid-turnaround bathroom remodels, turnkey kitchen updates, and full-property aesthetic modernizations.North Miami, North Miami Beach & Miami Gardens: Delivering functional home additions, structural reconfiguration, and durable family-friendly finishes.Pembroke Pines, Miramar & Coral Gables: Crafting custom luxury kitchens, premium quartz and granite countertop installations, and tailored residential living spaces.Comprehensive, Turnkey Remodeling & Interior Contracting Services18 Construction provides an exhaustive range of licensed remodeling and interior renovation services, ensuring clients enjoy a seamless experience from initial 3D design to final walk-through:Complete Kitchen Remodeling & Design: Custom cabinetry fabrication and installation, cabinet refinishing, kitchen island expansion, designer backsplash tile work, and luxury granite, quartz, and marble countertop installation.Turnkey Bathroom Remodeling & One-Week Solutions: Custom frameless glass shower enclosures, spa-grade freestanding soaking tub installations, custom double vanities, waterproof Schluter shower systems, tile reglazing, and rapid one-week bathroom transformations.Full Interior Renovations & Space Planning: Removal of non-load-bearing walls for open-concept living, drywall finishing, custom acoustic ceiling details, and luxury vinyl plank (LVP), porcelain, and large-format tile flooring installation.Complete Condo & HOA Project Management: Handling the entire permit acquisition process, architectural plan submittals, strict HOA board approvals, insured contractor compliance, and post-construction cleaning.Recognized by the Community: The Meaning Behind "Best by Locals"Earning top recommendations on Yelp and ServiceAgent alongside the "Best by Locals" accolade reflects 18 Construction's commitment to client satisfaction:"Being named 'Best by Locals' and earning top honors across Yelp and ServiceAgent is an incredible milestone for our entire crew," said the project management team at 18 Construction Kitchen and Bathroom Remodel Management Group LLC. "South Florida homeowners know that home remodeling can often be stressful and prone to delays. From day one, we built our company to eliminate those headaches through clear communication, daily site oversight, and honest upfront pricing. Having our clients recognize that dedication with their votes and 5-star reviews is the highest compliment we could receive."Customer feedback routinely emphasizes 18 Construction's clean job sites, clear communication, polite technicians, and durable finishes designed to withstand daily operational wear.Looking Ahead: Modernizing South Florida Living SpacesAs 18 Construction moves into its next chapter of growth, the company continues to invest in cutting-edge 3D visualization technology, allowing homeowners to walk through their redesigned kitchens and bathrooms virtually before construction begins.For homeowners in Aventura and throughout South Florida seeking high-quality craftsmanship and dependable project management, 18 Construction remains available for consultations 7 days a week.About 18 Construction Kitchen and Bathroom Remodel Management Group LLCFounded in August 2018, 18 Construction Kitchen and Bathroom Remodel Management Group LLC is a premier licensed home renovation firm specializing in custom kitchen remodeling, bathroom transformations, condominium renovations, and interior design management. Serving Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Golden Beach, Hallandale Beach, Miami Beach, and the greater Miami-Dade and Broward areas, the company is committed to superior finishes and stress-free renovation timelines.To view recent project portfolios or schedule a complimentary design consultation, visit or call (954) 544-0845.NAP (Business & Media Contact Information):Business Name: 18 Construction Kitchen and Bathroom Remodel Management Group LLCService Area: Aventura, Miami Beach, Sunny Isles Beach, and Greater South FloridaPhone Number: (954) 544-0845Website:

Jasmine Placide

GMB ranking genius

+1 210-956-5116

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

18 Construction Voted "Best by Locals" in Aventura and Miami News Provided By GMB ranking genius October 06, 2026, 18:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.