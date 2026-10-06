EUR/JPY Forecast 06/10: Looks For Bounce From Key Support
If we can break above the ¥178 level, then it could open up a move to the ¥181 level. But if we were to break down below the ¥175 level, then we could see this pair fall apart. That would probably see the euro falling against everything else, as we've seen, and the Japanese yen strengthening. This is a situation where we are watching a lot of things at the same time.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewUltimately, this is a market that I think is trying to find a situation where we are trying to bounce. We are seeing buyers coming in to pick up value, but this may be one of the weaker pairs when taking into account the yen as the denominator.Begin trading our daily forecasts and analysis. Here is a list of Forex brokers in Japan to work with.
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