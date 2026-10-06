African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Was This Evening Hosted By Hon. Dhananjay Ramful, Minister Of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration And International Trade Of The Republic Of Mauritius

H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, was this evening hosted by Hon. Dhananjay Ramful, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade of the Republic of #Mauritius.

Minister Ramful expressed appreciation to the Chairperson for his visit&for his support to Mauritius' efforts to host the official launch of the African Credit Rating Agency.

They also exchanged on strengthening regional cooperation, including in the area of maritime security.

The Chairperson commended Mauritius for its longstanding commitment to good governance, good-neighbourliness®ional cooperation, and welcomed the country's ratification of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement.

He further expressed appreciation to the Government of Mauritius for its valuable contribution to the AU-led Ebola response.

The Chairperson is in St Louis, Mauritius, for the official launch of the African Credit Rating Agency tomorrow.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).