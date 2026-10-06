Manipur Cabinet Thanks PM Modi For 'Special Attention' To State, Northeast Region

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Oct 6 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh said on Tuesday that the state Cabinet placed on record its deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his tireless service to the nation and appreciation for the special attention accorded to Manipur and the Northeast.

The Chief Minister told that the state Cabinet adopted a resolution expressing its heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for his selfless work for the development of the country and the welfare of its citizens in his 25 years of public service.

Chief Minister Singh while talking to the media said that the state Cabinet expressed confidence that India will achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047 with the vision of Prime Minister.

Chief Minister Singh said that the state government reaffirmed its commitment to work with the Union government for peace, progress and prosperity of Manipur and the nation.

He also highlighted the 25 years of uninterrupted public service of Prime Minister Modi and the development initiatives in the country undertaken under his leadership.

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister would complete 25 years of uninterrupted public service as an elected head of the government on October 7, beginning with his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001 and subsequently serving as the country's Prime Minister since 2014.

He added that the remarkable journey reflected Prime Minister Modi's commitment to public service, good governance and the welfare of the people.

The state Cabinet's resolution also records gratitude for his visionary leadership and dedicated service to the nation.

Speaking on the Prime Minister's tenure from 2014 till now, the Chief Minister said that India has witnessed significant economic growth, with the country emerging as one of the fastest-growing major economies.

He recalled that India was ranked 11th among the world's largest economies before Narendra Modi became the country's Prime Minister and said that under his leadership, India had risen to the fourth position among the world's largest economies.

Recalling the Prime Minister's tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, state government Spokesperson Radheshyam Singh said that several initiatives were undertaken during the period from 2001 to 2014, including the rebuilding of Kutch following the 2001 earthquake and the expansion of electricity supply to villages through the Jyotigram Yojana.

He also highlighted initiatives such as Krishi Mahotsav, Soil Health Cards and check dams, which contributed to agricultural development.

The Spokesperson also said that initiatives such as the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, GIFT City and Charanka Solar Park helped attract investment, while programmes such as Kanya Kelavani Yojana and Chiranjeevi Yojana focused on education and safe deliveries.

Radheshyam Singh also referred to SWAGAT as an initiative that enabled citizens to directly raise their grievances with the Chief Minister.

He said that the Union government's welfare initiatives had contributed to lifting around 25 crore people out of poverty, while free foodgrains are being provided to around 80 crore citizens.

He also highlighted the expansion of housing, sanitation and LPG connections under various welfare programmes.

The Spokesperson added that the transformation in banking and digital payments had also been significant, with more than 59 crore Jan Dhan accounts and the rapid expansion of UPI transactions.

He also highlighted the expansion of Ayushman Bharat, drinking-water connections and other basic services.

Referring to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Spokesperson said that more than 220 crore vaccine doses were provided free of cost in the country and that vaccines were also supplied to around 100 countries.

He also pointed to the expansion of national highways and airports as evidence of the country's infrastructure development.

The Spokesperson said that India's firm approach towards terrorism had also been demonstrated through Operation Sindoor, launched following the Pahalgam terror attack, reflecting the country's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

He also highlighted the Union government's initiatives for women and farmers, including reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies and income support to farmers through PM-KISAN.

Radheshyam Singh said India's growing global stature was also reflected in the successful G20 Presidency in 2023 and the achievement of Chandrayaan-3, which landed near the Moon's South Pole.

Highlighting major developmental initiatives taken under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, he added that the state has witnessed major development in connectivity and infrastructure under the leadership of Prime Minister.

He said that railway services reached Manipur in 2022, marking a historic milestone in the state's connectivity.

He also highlighted the ongoing Jiribam-Imphal railway line, including the Noney Bridge, described as the world's tallest railway pier bridge.

The Spokesperson said that around 1,100 km of National Highways, involving an investment of around Rs 16,000 crore, have been sanctioned for Manipur.

He added that these projects would further improve connectivity and support economic development in the state.

He also highlighted the signing of the peace agreement with the United National Liberation Front (UNLF-P) on November 29, 2023, describing it as an important development in the efforts towards peace and stability in Manipur.

Another government Spokesperson S. Ranjan Singh said that for the protection of the indigenous people, the Inner Line Permit system was extended to Manipur in December 2019, while around 240 km of the India-Myanmar border has been sanctioned for fencing, involving an estimated cost of Rs 3,223 crore.

He also added that rural tap-water coverage in Manipur has increased substantially, from around six per cent to 80 per cent, reflecting the impact of efforts to improve access to drinking water.

Highlighting developments in education, sports and healthcare, he said that India's first National Sports University was established at Imphal, while Churachandpur Medical College was set up as the first medical college in the hill districts of the state.

S. Ranjan Singh said that more than 14 lakh people in Manipur have been covered under Ayushman Bharat, while Externally Aided Projects worth more than Rs 11,000 crore have been approved, with around Rs 6,400 crore received for capital investment.

He added that these investments are in addition to various Centrally Sponsored Schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

S. Ranjan Singh said that the special attention given by Prime Minister Modi to Manipur and the Northeastern region has contributed to the region's development and greater integration with the national mainstream.

He added that the state government remains committed to carrying forward the Prime Minister's vision of Seva, Sushasan and Antyodaya.

Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho and the Art and Culture Minister Loken Singh were also present during the media briefing.