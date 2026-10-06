NPP 'Very Upset' Over Nagaland Setback, Will Emerge Stronger: Meghalaya CM Sangma

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong/Kohima, Oct 6 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) national president Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday admitted that the party was“very upset” after its five MLAs in Nagaland merged with the ruling Naga People's Front (NPF), leaving the NPP without representation in the state Assembly.

Describing the development as part of the political process, Sangma said the setback would not weaken the NPP and urged party workers in Nagaland to remain united.“We are definitely very upset with this, but we accept that in politics we have to face such situations,” the NPP supremo told the media.

Sangma said the development should instead strengthen the party's resolve to rebuild its organisation in Nagaland and across the Northeast.“This situation must ensure we come out stronger because of such challenges and not allow such challenges to break us down. NPP will move forward, recover from this and come out stronger,” he said.

Reaffirming the NPP's position as part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Sangma said the party continued to support NDA governments across the Northeast, while noting that the nature of political arrangements varied from state to state.

Meanwhile, a day after all five NPP MLAs joined the ruling NPF, Nagaland Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer on October 1 formally recognised the merger, officials said.

Nagaland Legislative Assembly Secretary Khruohituonuo Rio, in a notification, said that in accordance with the provisions of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India and in consonance with the Members of Nagaland Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 2019, the Speaker had declared the merger of the five NPP MLAs with the NPF.

The five NPP MLAs joined the NPF at an event held in Dimapur on the evening of October 1 in the presence of Chief Minister and NPF President Neiphiu Rio, NPF Secretary General Achumbemo Kikon and other senior party leaders.

The five legislators subsequently appeared before Nagaland Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer and submitted the documents pertaining to their merger with the NPF.