Tripura Tribal Bodies' Poll Results Prove People Reject CPI (M)-Congress Ideology: CM Saha

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Oct 6 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Tuesday that the people of the state were not ready to accept the CPI-M, Congress or their ideology, which, he said, had once again been proved by the results of the recent Village Committee (VC) elections.

Saha said he had earlier predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would win more than 90 per cent of the seats in the elections, and the results had proved his assessment correct.

"We are being told repeatedly here that we have worked as we have done before. We went to the elections and got more than what we expected. This is good for Tripura, and in the future, we hope that we will work together in the plains and hills and for the development of Tripura," he told the media.

He added that the opposition parties should introspect and understand why they had suffered such a setback in the elections.

"I will tell the Opposition the same thing again and again: they need to think about why this is happening to them. So, of course, their thinking or the ideology they believe in -- that people will not accept you in any situation -- has been proven. It is being proven again and again. So, it is their business; they will understand," CM Saha said.

The Chief Minister added that people were clear about what they wanted, what they needed and what they expected from the government and various levels of government institutions.

"So, the Opposition does not understand them. They are talking about the traditional hopes that they have been talking about. These are already backdated now. These will not be able to come in the future under any circumstances," he said.

Chief Minister Saha also criticised the Opposition for questioning the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the Election Commission (EC) after electoral defeats.

"I said yesterday that whenever they lose, they will only lose after losing. Whenever they lose, they blame the EVMs and Election Commission. And they have repeated the same in the aftermath of the declaration of the VC elections," he added.

Meanwhile, of the total 4,594 seats in 587 Village Committees, BJP's tribal-based ally Tipra Motha Party (TMP) won 3,428 seats (74.61 per cent), while the BJP bagged 859 seats (18.70 per cent). Their other tribal-based ally, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), secured 33 seats (0.72 per cent).

The Opposition CPI-M bagged 87 seats (1.89 per cent), the Congress secured 14 seats (0.30 per cent), while Independents won 173 seats (3.77 per cent).

The elections were held on September 28, with the final results declared early on Tuesday.