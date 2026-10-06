MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 6, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Floify, the mortgage industry's leading point-of-sale (POS) solution, has selected Bryan Traeger as its new general manager. Traeger will lead Floify's next phase of growth with a focus on expanding the company's use of AI and push the boundaries of the borrower and lender experience. Traeger officially assumes the GM role on October 12 and will be at MBA Annual in Chicago, October 12–14, booth 600.







Image caption: Floify names mortgage technology leader Bryan Traeger as general manager.

Traeger most recently served in corporate development at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Minnesota before joining Floify. Before that, he spent nearly six years at Maxwell, where he led acquisitions including LenderSelect Mortgage Group, the wholesale lending and capital markets division of Blue Ridge Bank, and the point of sale Revvin (formerly MortgageHippo), and earlier served as vice president of customer success and partnerships.

He previously was vice president of corporate development, IT, and marketing at HomeServices Lending, a Berkshire Hathaway company, where he also led capital markets initiatives for the $2B lender. He began his career auditing mortgage backed securities at Clayton Fixed Income Services and as an acquisitions and investment strategy associate at Berkshire Hathaway Energy.

“Floify already has a customer base that genuinely loves its product and a team that takes that seriously,” said Bryan Traeger, general manager of Floify.“My focus is on listening to lenders, understanding the full arc of their business and using that to push what this platform can do. The POS is not just an intake form. It is where the digital borrower experience begins, and there is a lot more we can deliver from that starting point.”

“Bryan has the rare combination of having been a lender, built customer success organizations and led M&A integrations, so he understands this industry from every angle,” said Joshua Steffan, interim president and general manager of Floify and senior vice president and group general manager at Porch Group.“That breadth is exactly what Floify needs as we push into the next phase of growth, and we could not be more excited to have him leading the team.”

ABOUT FLOIFY:

Floify is a fully configurable point of sale (POS) platform that streamlines the loan process with a secure application, communication and document portal for lenders, borrowers, referral partners and other mortgage stakeholders. Its Dynamic AI feature reimagines the mortgage application process by moving document collection and AI-driven data extraction to the very beginning, allowing borrowers to upload key documents and have applications prepopulated with verified information, accelerating pre-approvals and simplifying the borrower experience. Floify is a subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch Group”) (NASDAQ: PRCH). For more, visit or find us on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter/X.

X: @Floify #mortgage #fintech #housingfinance

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Elizabeth Schroeder

Depth for Floify

209-774-6555

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News Source: Floify

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