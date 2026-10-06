June Point Lending Launches DSCR Loans In California

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) NEW YORK, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - June Point Lending Inc. (June Point Lending), a tech-forward wholesale non-QM lender, announced today it is offering debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) loans in California, its 19th state for DSCR lending and one of the country's largest broker markets.







Image caption: June Point Lending Inc. logo.

California brokers gain access to June Point Lending's proprietary technology infrastructure, built to replace the manual workflows that still define much of non-QM. Brokers upload a 1003 and receive initial eligibility results in minutes, with key requirements flagged and analyzed up front.

“When we started June Point Lending, brokers kept telling us about clients they couldn't qualify, often real estate investors and self-employed borrowers whose finances don't fit the traditional box,” said Viral Shah, chief executive officer of June Point Lending.“DSCR and non-QM loans exist for exactly those borrowers, but some brokers have written non-QM off as too complicated to offer. We're building June Point Lending to change that by making the process simpler and more predictable. Given the demand for DSCR in California, this is an important market for us to get right.”

Shah and William DeVar co-founded June Point Lending after helping build Better from its earliest days as the company scaled past $20 billion in originations. DeVar went on to serve as chief product officer at consumer lending startup Koalafi. Backed by Deciens Capital, June Point Lending moved from initial funding to a live lender in roughly eight months.

“Speed only matters if brokers can trust it,” said Dan Goldman, executive vice president of sales at June Point Lending.“Every broker has a dedicated account executive and direct access to partner success managers and underwriters on the file, all supported by technology so our people can focus on resolving complex issues and escalations.”

June Point Lending currently offers DSCR loans in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.

ABOUT JUNE POINT LENDING:

June Point Lending (NMLS No. 2707229) is a tech-forward wholesale lender specializing in non-QM loans. Guided by its mission to bring speed, certainty and service excellence to every loan, June Point Lending combines support from dedicated account executives, partner success managers and directly accessible underwriters with proprietary technology that delivers initial eligibility in minutes, flags requirements up front and provides seamless status tracking. Founded by mortgage industry veterans and backed by institutional capital, the company offers DSCR loans in 19 states. Learn more at . Supervised by the DFPI, loans are made or arranged pursuant to a California Financing Law License No. 60DBO-213146.

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Elizabeth Schroeder

Depth for June Point Lending

209-774-6555

...

News Source: June Point Lending

Follow Send2Press Newswire on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news announcements from all topics in your feeds.