MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - LenderLogix, a provider of mortgage point-of-sale and automation software, today announced that FocusOne, a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO), has implemented its LiteSpeed point-of-sale platform as part of its continued investment in technology designed to help credit union partners deliver a modern, streamlined mortgage experience to their members.







Image caption: FocusOne Strengthens Digital Mortgage Capabilities with LenderLogix LiteSpeed.

FocusOne provides mortgage lending solutions and support designed to help credit unions strengthen their mortgage programs without having to build and maintain every component internally. With LiteSpeed, FocusOne is expanding those capabilities with a streamlined digital application experience that makes it easier for members to apply, submit documentation and complete outstanding tasks while helping lending teams reduce manual work throughout the application process.

Through LiteSpeed's mobile-friendly application and centralized borrower dashboard, members can complete key steps of the mortgage process without creating an account or remembering login credentials. Secure links guide them back to their dashboard to upload documents, complete tasks, and stay engaged with their loan. LiteSpeed also operates as a native extension of Encompass®, keeping borrower activity connected to the loan origination system and reducing the need for disconnected workflows.

“Credit unions should be able to offer the technology and convenience members expect without losing the personal service and relationships that set them apart,” said Adrian Dominguez, CEO of FocusOne.“Our relationship with LenderLogix allows us to continue expanding the infrastructure we provide to our credit union partners, making the mortgage process easier for members while giving credit unions access to capabilities they may not want to build or manage on their own.”

The implementation reflects FocusOne's broader commitment to helping credit union partners remain competitive by pairing mortgage expertise with scalable technology and operational support. By integrating LiteSpeed into its mortgage platform, FocusOne can provide its partners with a more connected digital experience while allowing credit unions to remain focused on the member relationships that differentiate them in their communities.

“Credit unions shouldn't have to choose between delivering a modern digital experience and maintaining the personal relationships that make them different,” said Patrick O'Brien, CEO of LenderLogix.“FocusOne understands that technology should make it easier for credit unions to serve their members, not add complexity to the lending process. We're excited to work with their team to bring that experience to the credit union market.”

ABOUT FOCUSONE

FocusOne is a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) providing tailored lending and financial solutions designed to help credit unions strengthen their offerings and better serve their members. Through its mortgage, automotive lending, and insurance solutions, FocusOne supports credit union partners with the expertise, technology, and services needed to compete in today's financial landscape.

For more information, visit: .

ABOUT LENDERLOGIX

LenderLogix is a mortgage technology company focused on building modern tools for lenders. Its products include LiteSpeed as well as solutions for preapproval letters, payments, borrower communications, and other mortgage workflows.

For more information, visit: .

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Noah Hulbirt

LenderLogix

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News Source: LenderLogix

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